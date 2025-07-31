Capitec Enhances Client Services with New In-App Calling Feature

Capitec has unveiled the implementation of in-app calling via Amazon Connect, a cutting-edge cloud-based contact center solution.

What began as a security-driven project to combat phishing has evolved into a broader transformation that reinforces Capitec’s belief in growth through trust. The rollout of in-app calling through Amazon Connect has already delivered a 30% reduction in call handling times and significantly fewer dropped calls.

The introduction of in-app calling now reassures clients that they are speaking with legitimate Capitec representatives, reducing the risk of phishing fraud.

“Amazon Connect began as a solution to improve security, but it quickly became a catalyst for reimagining how we engage with our clients,” said Andrew Baker, CTO at Capitec. “By eliminating authentication friction and introducing features like zero-airtime calls, we’ve made it easier for more people to access the financial help they need, especially those in underserved communities. The zero-airtime feature allows Capitec Clients to make support calls through the app without using their mobile data.”

The zero-airtime innovation means that Capitec now covers the full cost of all in-app calls for every client, ensuring that no conversation is left incomplete due to affordability. This has had a particularly powerful impact on Capitec’s ability to serve clients who have historically been excluded from traditional banking support systems.

In addition to improved reliability and accessibility, Amazon Connect has helped drive greater call center efficiency, enabling Capitec to redirect internal capacity from managing technical issues to strengthening personalized financial services, amplifying its human-led approach to client care.

New features on the horizon, powered by Amazon Connect, include contextual calling. This enables clients to make a call from a specific screen in the app directly to an agent who can see what the client is doing in the app and assist them with this specific feature. This removes the need for the client to try and explain what screen they are having issues with or what they are trying to do.

“This initiative is about more than just operational improvements,” added Baker. “It’s about staying true to our purpose: empowering people to grow by providing tools and support that genuinely change their lives. It’s how we earn and keep their trust.”

With this latest advancement, Capitec continues to set the benchmark for inclusive, secure and trustworthy financial services.