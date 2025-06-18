Zoho Launches a Tool to Extract Intelligence from Unstructured Business Data

Zoho launched Zia Hubs, a solution within Zoho WorkDrive that brings new forms of unstructured business data into the company’s broad portfolio of applications and AI services.

Organizations can now use Zia Hubs to present any type of business content to Zoho’s sophisticated capabilities and services, such as agentic AI, thorough analysis, and accurate, unified search, independent of file format or structure.

“According to IDC, 80 percent of business data is unstructured,” said Andrew Bourne, Regional Head, Zoho South Africa. “Most unstructured data is text-based, meaning pertinent information lives within email conversations, social media posts, word processor documents, or audio and video transcripts. With Zia Hubs built into the full product suite, Zoho can provide customers with a deeper integration than any comparable software platform and nearly limitless potential uses for their data.”

Zoho’s Zia Hubs is a content intelligence platform that allows users to organize project- or task-specific content into dedicated hubs within WorkDrive. These hubs are designed with high user control over content AI access, allowing Zia to understand and act on various formats like PDFs, documents, videos, and audio files.

Zia Hubs automatically organizes uploaded content by grouping related information—such as section headings, supporting text, and visuals—to preserve context. For video and audio files, Zia generates transcripts and links key moments to relevant topics, making it easier to pinpoint exactly where something was said.

With Zia Hubs, users can surface the most relevant answers when asked a question, even across different content formats. Each response includes clear citations that link back to the original content, whether it is a document, spreadsheet, image, or a specific moment in an audio or video file.

Organizations can also create custom workflows with Zoho Flow, automating document storage processes for particular projects or specific teams. This ensures that Zia always has access to the latest necessary documents automatically.

Potential use cases for Zia Hubs include a legal team’s content hub hosting a case’s relevant files—court files, correspondence, and research, allowing a lawyer to have Zia provide summaries with citations without having to manually scan lengthy files to gain insights; a company’s support center placing call logs into a hub, then querying Zia to identify trends, like, “Have we received an increase in calls regarding specific issues?”

Future updates to Zia Hubs will enable it to identify structured information within unstructured files and trigger specialized agents tailored to specific business needs. This will further establish Zia Hubs as the central content intelligence layer that activates AI-native workflows across the full Zoho ecosystem.