What to Know About the New Honor 400 Lite: Full Review & Specs

The HONOR 400 Lite makes a strong debut, taking luxury design cues, incorporating AI-powered functionality, and providing a user experience that is anything but entry-level.

With sleek design cues and AI-powered features, the HONOR 400 Lite steps into a crowded budget smartphone arena. But does it have what it takes to truly stand out?

Let’s dive into the full review.

Display & Design

At first glance, one would mistake the HONOR 400 Lite for an iPhone 16 Pro Max, from its flat edges and camera hump to the new AI Camera Button and “Magic Capsule” notch widget. But beneath the surface, it’s all Android—lightweight at 171g and slim at 7.29mm, making it extremely comfortable for one-handed use.

The phone is IP65 certified for splash and dust resistance and features 5-star drop resistance certification from SGS.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display stands out, with a peak brightness of 3,500 nits and a refresh rate of Hz. Whether you’re outside in the midday light or scrolling through social media at night, the screen stays clear, vivid, and easy on the eyes thanks to 3840Hz PWM dimming and Circadian Night Display technology.

Available in Velvet Black and Marrs Green.

Software & Performance

This phone manages multitasking and app switching with ease. It comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM (expandable up to 24GB via HONOR RAM Turbo) and 256GB storage.

It runs MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15, offering smart features like AI Magic Portal, Magic Capsule notifications, and AI Translation tools. Magic Capsule (Honor’s version of Apple’s Dynamic Island), Magic Portal for seamless multitasking, and AI-generated wallpapers and themes.

Camera Capabilities

The standout feature here is the 108MP main camera, which captures detailed and well-balanced shots in good lighting, aided by a 5MP ultra-wide lens. The 16MP front camera captures clear selfies and video calls.

The AI Camera Button is a game changer, allowing users to take photos, record videos, and activate Google Lens even while wearing gloves. edges and camera upgrade to the new AI

The actual magic is in the AI features: Motion Sensing Capture, AI Eraser, and AI Outpainting make it simple to modify and share content, making them ideal for mobile artists. Portrait modes like Environmental and Atmospheric add creative flair for mobile photographers.

Battery Life

With a 5,230mAh battery, the HONOR 400 Lite can comfortably power through an entire day of use. It supports 35W HONOR SuperCharge, which achieves 52% in 30 minutes and 72 minutes full recharge.

Wireless charging is not available.

The Honor 400 Lite offers a premium feel, dependable performance, and creative tools that make it ideal for students, young professionals, and content creators alike.

My overall experience with the phone would be 8.5/10.