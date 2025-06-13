Friday, June 13, 2025
TECNO and itel Present Tech Gifts Ideas for Father’s Day 2025

By Mamsi Nkosi
Father’s Day is around the corner, on 15 June. It is a time to celebrate, honor, and appreciate the contributions, support, love, and sacrifices of fathers and father figures in your life.

In today’s fast-paced digital world, fathers are embracing tech not just as a necessity but as a lifestyle. Whether it’s staying in touch with family via a cutting-edge smartphone, monitoring fitness goals on a smartwatch, or enjoying some well-earned downtime with high-quality wireless earphones, tech gifts offer real value and versatility.


Deciding what gift to get Dad can sometimes be a little tricky. As the modern dad juggles work, wellness, family, and entertainment, the perfect gift is no longer tucked away in a drawer or cupboard—it’s in his hand, on his wrist, or connected to his smart home.

Tech products like smartphones, wireless earphones, and smartwatches are rapidly becoming another expression of appreciation for fathers. Gifting tech is personal, practical, and powerful. Gadgets aren’t just trendy—they’re tools that help dads stay healthy, organized, entertained, and connected.

TECNO and itel present Top Tech Gifts for Father’s Day 2025:

  • Smartphones with long battery life, brilliant cameras, and productivity features
  • Smartwatches that track health, fitness, sleep, and even stress levels
  • Wireless earbuds for immersive music, hands-free calls, or podcast listening
  • Home assistants and smart speakers that bring convenience to everyday life
