Intelsat Partners with WPDI to Expand Education Access in East Africa

Intelsat announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) to revolutionize access to education in conflict-affected regions across Africa.

According to the International Telecommunication Union, 19% of people in the least developed nations, South Sudan and Uganda, use the internet. In areas directly affected by conflict, these numbers drop even further, creating significant barriers to education and opportunity for vulnerable populations.

By improving digital access, Intelsat and WPDI are providing learning center trainees with the resources they need to become drivers of positive change in their community and beyond. This collaboration will deliver high-speed internet connectivity to WPDI’s Community Learning Centers in South Sudan and Uganda, creating digital bridges to education for thousands of young people in areas where infrastructure has been insufficient or compromised.

Throughout this 3-year partnership, Intelsat will provide equipment, managed connectivity services, installation, and ongoing technical support to 10 centers—seven in South Sudan and three in Uganda. This unprecedented effort will bring reliable internet access to communities where traditional connectivity infrastructure is inadequate for modern online education.

“Education is the foundation for peace,” said Forest Whitaker. “At WPDI, we use technology as a conduit to opportunity—bringing knowledge to young people whose lives have been upended by violence and political unrest. With the right tools, youths can reclaim their futures to become powerful agents of peace in their communities.”

The satellite-powered connectivity will enable WPDI to significantly expand its educational offerings, providing access to digital resources, online courses, and virtual exchange programs that were previously impossible in these remote locations.

“At Intelsat, we are great believers in the power of connectivity to promote education and sustainable development around the world,” said Dave Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat. “Forest Whitaker and WPDI’s efforts represent exactly the kind of transformative work that satellite communications can enable. We’re proud to support WPDI’s efforts to bring young people together, close the digital divide, and create pathways to prosperity in communities that need it most.”