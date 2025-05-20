Zoho Launches a New Secure & User-Friendly Browser for Modern Workplaces

Zoho Corporation has introduced Ulaa Enterprise, an enterprise-ready version of its privacy-focused browser, specifically designed for the security and visibility requirements of enterprise organizations.

Modern browsers have become central to enterprise operations, with employees conducting critical tasks through browser windows—whether accessing SaaS applications, managing transactions, or handling sensitive corporate data.

Ulaa Enterprise enables businesses to prevent threats at the browser level while striking a balance between powerful security, ease of use, and extensive control features, all without the complexity of third-party tools or virtual environments.

”The browser is now the primary workspace and also the most exposed attack surface in organizations. Yet, many solutions fail to combine robust security with simple usability,” said Andrew Bourne, Regional Head, Zoho South Africa. “Ulaa Enterprise is our response to this challenge—empowering African businesses with a secure, easy-to-deploy, and policy-driven browser experience that protects both data and productivity.”

Enterprise-Grade Features

Ulaa Enterprise includes centralized policy management, enabling administrators to define access rules, limit downloads, manage extensions, and control user behavior across individuals and teams.

The browser also enforces data loss prevention (DLP) mechanisms at its core, including blocking unauthorized uploads, screen captures, downloads, and copy-paste actions involving sensitive information, helping prevent data breaches before they occur.

IT departments gain a lot from having full visibility into browser activity. With detailed audit logs and real-time monitoring, teams can spot risks and apply precise security policies proactively.

AI-Powered Support from Zia

Zia, Zoho’s AI-powered assistant, is integrated within Ulaa Enterprise to enhance browsing safety and productivity. Zia’s ZeroPhish feature proactively identifies and blocks phishing attempts by analyzing URLs and webpage behavior before a user interacts with the threat.

Additionally, Zia categorizes websites intelligently, blocking unsafe or inappropriate content to ensure secure browsing experiences. It also streamlines productivity by organizing tabs based on user behavior, helping employees focus on what matters most.

Built for IT and End Users

Ulaa Enterprise is simple to deploy and manage, avoiding the need for resource-heavy virtualization or complicated infrastructure. It is designed for minimal IT overhead, with policies that can be rolled out instantly and seamlessly.

The browser’s ethical monitoring capabilities allow organizations to ensure security without compromising employee trust. Monitoring is targeted and transparent, aligning with workplace fairness standards.

Built on Chromium, Ulaa Enterprise offers a familiar interface while embedding robust, built-in security features. It supports all major operating systems and platforms, including Android and iOS, ensuring consistency across devices and teams.