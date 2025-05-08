Yasser Shaker Appointed CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa

Orange Group has announced a major leadership reshuffle that sees Yasser Shaker, the current CEO of Orange Egypt, appointed as Executive Vice President and CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA), effective 1 July 2025. This strategic move underscores Orange’s continued commitment to accelerating its growth across the region, leveraging strong leadership with deep regional expertise.

Yasser Shaker will succeed Jérôme Hénique, who has been named Executive Vice President, CEO of Orange France, effective 1 June 2025. Hénique will also join the Board of Directors of Orange MEA on the same date and will continue to serve on the Group Executive Committee, reporting directly to Orange Group CEO, Christel Heydemann.

This transition comes as Jean-François Fallacher, the current CEO of Orange France, departs the Group to take on new responsibilities as CEO of Eutelsat Group. In a statement, Christel Heydemann praised Fallacher’s contributions, particularly his role in the creation of MasOrange and the execution of the Group’s “Lead the Future” strategy in France.

Speaking on the leadership changes, Heydemann commented: “I have complete confidence in Jérôme Hénique – who knows the Group perfectly and has successfully developed the Africa-Middle East region – to lead and grow Orange France’s activities. I am also delighted with the appointment of Yasser Shaker as CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa. His extensive experience and deep knowledge of the region will be essential for continuing our growth momentum.”

A Proven Leader for MEA

Yasser Shaker brings over 25 years of experience in the technology and telecommunications sector to his new role. Since May 2018, he has served as CEO of Orange Egypt, where he has led the company to record growth and profitability despite challenging economic conditions. His leadership was instrumental in enhancing Orange Egypt’s position in the market, focusing on customer experience, digital transformation, and operational efficiency.

Before heading Orange Egypt, Shaker held the role of Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) for Orange Middle East and Africa, giving him deep insight into the region’s operational dynamics. He is also an active advocate for youth empowerment, sitting on the boards of several universities and organizations that support skills development and employability.

Shaker is a telecommunications engineer, graduated from the Faculty of Engineering at Cairo University, and holds an MBA from the Rennes School of Business.

Building on a Strong Legacy

His predecessor, Jérôme Hénique, leaves behind a strong foundation. Since his appointment as CEO of Orange MEA in July 2022, Hénique has overseen operations in 18 countries, serving over 135 million customers. Under his leadership, Orange MEA delivered double-digit growth in both revenue and EBITDAaL, becoming a key contributor to the Orange Group’s global performance.

Hénique began his career as a consultant and went on to hold various senior positions at Orange, including Marketing Director in Spain, Home Consumer Market Director in France, and Group Marketing Director. His first leadership role in the region began in 2010 as Deputy CEO of the Sonatel Group, followed by his tenure as CEO of Orange Jordan in 2015.

Orange’s Vision for the Future

The appointments of Hénique and Shaker are part of Orange Group’s ongoing transformation under its “Lead the Future” strategic plan. With revenues of €40.3 billion in 2024 and a global customer base of 294 million as of March 2025, Orange remains a major force in global telecommunications. The Group’s strategy is built on a foundation of responsibility, efficiency, and excellence in network and service quality.

As Orange looks ahead, the leadership of Yasser Shaker is expected to drive further expansion, innovation, and digital inclusion across the Middle East and Africa — a region central to the Group’s long-term growth ambitions.

//Staff writer