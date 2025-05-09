TCL Unveils Mini LED TVs With New HVA Panels & Halo Control Technology

Global Olympic partner and leading consumer electronics brand TCL Electronics has unveiled its 2025 Mini LED TVs, incorporating HVA (High Vertical Alignment) panels and their own “All-domain Halo Control” technology to consumers in South Africa.

Recognized with three Global TOP 1 rankings -Ultra-large Screen TV Brand worldwide, Leading Mini LED TV Brand, and No1 Google TV Brand globally – by the market research company Omdia, it reaffirmed its commitment to delivering unbeatable performance, sophisticated design, and incredible value. However, what truly sets TCL apart is that the full 2025 Mini LED range comes standard with HVA panel which can reach 178 degrees Viewing Angles, allowing the whole family to enjoy movies clearly from a wide range of positions.

Spanning up to an impressive 115 inches, making TCL the manufacturer with the largest screen in South Africa, the C6K, C7K, C8K, and P8 offering full range 144Hz refresh rate and cinematic viewing experience with next-generation QD-Mini LED technology.

Designed to deliver unbeatable performance and unbelievable value, the C6K lineup redefines home entertainment by combining next-gen display innovation, elegant aesthetics, and immersive sound. Featuring advanced QD-Mini LED technology with over 512 local dimming zones, high HDR brightness, and a wide colour gamut, it delivers ultra-vivid colours, sharp details, and superior contrast, ensuring every scene is lifelike and cinematic.

C6K: Power of Mini LED, Elevated

This flagship performance is driven by TCL’s exclusive All Domain Halo Control Technology, which covers the entire light journey from generation to display. It integrates high-efficiency light-emitting chips, self-developed lens technology, super Micro-OD structure, precision light and shadow control algorithms, and TCL’s self-produced high-end CSOT HVA panels. This full-stack innovation dramatically reduces haloing, enhances black levels, and ensures image clarity from every angle

.By tackling common halo effects and improving light control at every step, TCL delivers unparalleled contrast, depth, and picture precision even in the brightest environments.

Key Features of the TCL C6K

QLED Technology

Next-gen colourful quantum crystal material achieving a wide colour gamut for longer-lasting, vibrant visuals.

144Hz Native Refresh Rate

Ultra-smooth, fluid motion for gaming, sports, and fast-action scenes.

ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi Sound

Immersive cinematic audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support.

Ultra-Slim Design

Sleek profile with magnetic seamless wall mounting and ≤ 60mm thickness for a refined aesthetic.

HVA Screen "(85"/98" Matte Display)

Anti-glare, reflection-free screen for uninterrupted viewing in bright spaces.

178-degree Viewing Angle—You can see the image clearly from a wide range of positions.

High Contrast HVA Panels (75″ and below)

Up to 7000:1 native contrast ratio and ultra-wide viewing angles for deeper blacks and richer details.

P8: Big Screen Brilliance Meets Everyday Excellence

The TCL P8 model brings cutting-edge display technology to a broader audience, combining incredible picture quality with smart, user-friendly features. Featuring stunning 4K UHD resolution and TCL’s AiPQ 3.0 processor, the P8 ensures vivid colours, crisp details, and smoother motion for all your favourite entertainment.

Compared to the C6K, the TCL C7K steps up with additional brightness and more precise lighting control. While the C8K comes equipped with audio by Danish luxury audio brand, Bang & Olufsen in the 50″–98″ models, providing a rich, cinematic soundstage that enhances everything from blockbuster movies to high-intensity gaming.

TCL also offers a variety of smart home capabilities, primarily through its Google TV platform and various connected devices, including air conditioners, all designed to work together and be managed through the TCL Home App. The new FreshIN 3.0 series air conditioners, equipped with an A+++ energy rating while achieving up to 36 percent energy savings, are a favorite for the cold winter nights and hot African summers.

“At TCL, we are passionate about driving innovation that transforms everyday experiences, and we’re proud to be the first to introduce All Domain Halo Control Technology to South Africa with our new range,” says Mike Chen, General Manager of TCL South Africa. “South African consumers have shown incredible enthusiasm for TCL’s innovations, and the launch of the C6K series is another step in delivering premium technology, immersive entertainment, and unbeatable value to homes across the country.”

The launch of the full range of QD Mini-LED series is yet another milestone in TCL’s mission to transform the home entertainment landscape, offering South Africans an unrivaled combination of performance, design, and value.

TCL’s exciting new 2025 lineup is now available across South Africa at a special launch promotional rate.