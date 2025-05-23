Siemon Strengthens Leadership Team with New Appointment

The Siemon Company has announced the appointment of Karen Devin as Global Marketing Director.

Karen brings over two decades of global B2B marketing experience, having successfully led marketing functions at both start-up and Fortune 500 companies in IT, telecom, cloud, and engineering. Before joining Siemon, Karen held global marketing and customer experience leadership roles at CommScope.

“We are very excited to have Karen join our team. Karen is a visionary marketing leader with expertise spanning all facets of marketing. Her proven track record and deep industry experience will strengthen Siemon’s ability to enhance customer engagement across our core Smart Building and Data Center markets worldwide,” says Trey Somers, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Siemon.

In this role, Karen will lead Siemon’s global marketing strategy, aligning brand positioning, digital transformation, and enablement initiatives to accelerate growth.

“I’m thrilled to join the Siemon team,” said Karen Devin. “With its rich heritage and commitment to customer-centric innovation, Siemon is a leader in the industry. I look forward to driving its marketing strategy and contributing to its continued success.”