Revolutionize Loan Recovery with Digital Innovation

In today’s fast-evolving BFSI landscape, digital debt recovery is no longer optional—it’s essential. With Africa’s lending market expanding, financial institutions face mounting pressure to optimize collections while maintaining customer trust and regulatory compliance. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming this space, offering innovative solutions like automated chatbots, predictive analytics, and multi-channel engagement to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance borrower experiences. To explore how these technologies are reshaping loan recovery, join our exclusive webinar, Transforming Loan Recovery: A Digital Approach for BFSI, on 21 May 2025, 10am-12pm.

Hosted by Infobip, this webinar will dive into the cutting-edge capabilities of their Digital Debt Recovery Solution. Attendees will discover how AI-driven automation and real-time analytics can revolutionize collections, making them more efficient and customer-centric. From leveraging alternative credit scoring based on mobile money transactions and behavioral data to ensuring compliance with evolving regulations, this event offers actionable insights for staying ahead in Africa’s dynamic financial sector.

Why Attend?

Discover Innovative Solutions : Learn how AI, automation, and data analytics are redefining debt recovery, driving efficiency, and reducing operational costs.

Optimize Collection Strategies : Explore modern, ethical approaches that boost recovery rates while prioritizing customer satisfaction.

Navigate Compliance : Gain a clear understanding of the latest regulatory frameworks governing digital debt collection.

Leverage Alternative Data : Understand how digital footprints and behavioral analytics are transforming risk assessment and credit scoring.

Network with Experts: Engage with BFSI leaders and fintech innovators driving change across Africa’s financial landscape.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is tailored for professionals shaping the future of financial services, including CIOs, CTOs, IT Managers, Banking and Financial Services Executives, Regulators, Debt Recovery Specialists, and Compliance Professionals. Whether you’re in financial services, telecom, retail, healthcare, or other industries, you’ll gain valuable insights into digital strategies and industry best practices to enhance efficiency and compliance.

Expert Speakers

Hear from a stellar lineup of industry leaders:

Lemmy Kimani , Product Manager at Mpesa Africa, sharing insights on mobile-driven financial solutions.

Ayanda Xaba , Investment Analyst at DBSA, offering perspectives on investment and risk management.

Oluwole Coker , Head Mobile & Digital Banking at FCMB, discussing digital banking innovations.

Ela Naranda, Product Marketing Manager – SaaS at Infobip, showcasing the power of their debt recovery platform.

Why This Matters

Africa’s BFSI sector is at a pivotal moment. With rising loan volumes and increasing regulatory scrutiny, institutions must adopt smarter, technology-driven approaches to stay competitive. This webinar provides a unique opportunity to learn from real-world success stories, explore AI’s transformative potential, and connect with peers driving innovation. By attending, you’ll walk away with practical strategies to enhance security, improve recovery rates, and build stronger customer relationships—all while staying compliant.

Don’t miss this chance to transform your debt recovery approach and lead in Africa’s lending market. Secure your spot at the Transforming Loan Recovery: A Digital Approach for BFSI webinar on 21 May 2025, 10am-12pm. Register now to gain the tools and insights needed to thrive in the digital era of debt recovery.

Join us to unlock the future of BFSI—where innovation meets impact.

//Staff writer