Kaspersky Launches ‘Case 404’ Cybersecurity Game

In a new report covering Q2 2024 – Q1 2025, Kaspersky has found over 250,000 cyberattacks disguised as popular anime, among other shows and streaming platforms favored by a younger audience.

Over 65% of Gen Z regularly watch anime, making them the most anime-engaged generation in history. Kaspersky’s experts selected five popular anime titles among Gen Z: Naruto, One Piece, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Cybercriminals are increasingly using anime and other Gen Z favorites as bait.

251,931 attempts have been made to deliver malware or unwanted files disguised under the names of popular anime titles. Cybercriminals are exploiting the trust and love Gen Z has for these series, often luring them in with promises like “exclusive episodes,” “leaked scenes,” or “premium access.”

Naruto, an anime series, has been the most targeted by cybercriminals due to its popularity and viral moments. Over the past two decades, it has been used as bait in 114,216 attempted attacks, followed by Demon Slayer with 44,200. Attack on Titan, a long-standing favorite, ranked third with 39,433 detected attempts to distribute malicious content.

As Gen Z’s daily life becomes inseparable from streaming platforms, fandom spaces, and social media communities, cyberthreats evolve to mirror their interests. To meet this challenge, Kaspersky has launched an interactive online game, “Case 404,” designed specifically for Gen Z.

Apart from anime, Kaspersky also analyzed 5 iconic films and series that continue to resonate with Gen Z: Shrek, Stranger Things, Twilight, Inside Out 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine. These films and shows alone accounted for 43,302 attack attempts, with a pronounced spike in attention to these titles from cybercriminals at the beginning of 2025.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, so do the tactics used by cybercriminals to exploit popular content, whether through fake downloads or fraudulent merchandise offers. From beloved anime like Naruto and Demon Slayer to the latest blockbusters like Inside Out 2, scammers have found new ways to take advantage of Gen Z’s affinity for digital culture and streaming platforms.

With the rise of these cyberthreats, it’s more important than ever for young users to stay vigilant and understand how to protect themselves online,” comments Vasily Kolesnikov, security expert at Kaspersky.