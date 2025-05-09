Ethio Telecom Steps into E-Commerce with a New Digital Commerce Platform

Ethio Telecom has officially launched Zemen GEBEYA, a new digital marketplace aimed at modernizing Ethiopia’s commerce system and serving as an inclusive platform for connecting product and service providers with consumers across the country.

Zemen GEBEYA is a digital commerce platform leveraging its robust digital infrastructure, including fast internet connectivity, cloud services, a modular data center, and the expansion of its telebirr payment system, aligning with the government’s “Digital Ethiopia” e-commerce strategy.

Empowering MSMEs and Driving Inclusive Growth

The platform is particularly focused on empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by expanding market opportunities and allowing them to fully leverage the benefits of the digital economy. By streamlining transactions and minimizing intermediaries, it aims to improve efficiency, transparency, and productivity across supply chains.

With over 42 businesses and logistics services, Zemen GEBEYA offers a merchant portal, consumer app, logistics management system, dispatcher app, and system administration portal for users.

Speaking at the launch event, Frehiwot Tamiru, CEO of Ethio telecom, highlighted the platform’s national significance. “It is with great pleasure that we announce the official launch of Zemen GEBEYA, a digital marketplace designed to elevate our country’s commerce system to a higher level and serve as an inclusive platform,” she said. “This marks a new chapter for our country, laying the foundation for delivering innovation and inclusive growth to all citizens.”

Frehiwot emphasized the role of enabling conditions that have supported this launch: “The proliferation of young technology users, urbanization, growing consumer demand, the increasing number of smartphone and digital ID users, and the government’s e-commerce strategy have all created a conducive environment for the implementation of nationwide digital commerce.”

In concluding the event, the company extended an invitation: “We invite you to partner with Zemen GEBEYA and become a catalyst for growth, innovation, and transformation. Together, let’s unlock limitless possibilities, empower communities, and drive Ethiopia’s digital economy forward.”