Axiz Expands Communication Technology Portfolio with Jabra Partnership

Technology reseller Axiz and international provider of professional audio and video solutions Jabra have launched a strategic alliance to expand Axiz’s portfolio with Jabra’s state-of-the-art communication technology, meeting the needs of professionals and businesses who require top-notch audio and video experiences.

Terence Barter, a senior executive at Axiz, stated that “excellent communication tools have become essential with the shift towards more flexible work models.” “We can provide top-notch audio and video solutions thanks to our partnership with Jabra, which guarantees that professionals remain connected and productive wherever they work.”

Jabra offers a range of products, including certified professional headsets, speakerphones, and advanced video conferencing equipment, designed to improve productivity and collaboration in hybrid and remote work environments. These solutions include active noise cancellation headsets for clear calls and intelligent video conferencing cameras for seamless integration.

Nigel Dunn, Vice President, North Europe and Central, East, and South Africa at Jabra, said, “We are delighted to partner with Axiz. With their expertise and industry know-how, we are strongly positioned to expand our reach together in the region and look forward to bringing Jabra’s collaboration solutions to even more customers in South Africa.”

Rodney Wearing, Head of Sales, Central, East, and Southern Africa at Jabra, echoed both statements, saying, “Axiz’s commitment to delivering technology that enables businesses to collaborate and drive productivity is a perfect match for Jabra’s world-class audio and video portfolio. We are thrilled to be partnering with Axiz as a new distributor in South Africa,” said