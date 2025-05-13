Apex Group Appoints Seasoned Executive as New Super Regional Head, MEIAM

Apex Group (“the Group”), a financial services firm, has named Christophe Beelaerts as its new Super Regional Head MEIAM (Middle East, India, Africa, and Mauritius).

Based in Abu Dhabi, this strategic role reinforces Apex Group’s commitment to investing in the region’s growth, creating opportunities for its employees, and reinforcing its position as the leading provider of solutions in our markets.

Christophe’s new role is to grow Apex Group’s presence in MEIAM, drive strategic initiatives, and stimulate innovation for continued success.

Speaking of his appointment, Christophe Beelaerts said, “I am delighted to join Apex Group at such a crucial time for the organization. This is a key region, part of Apex Group’s strategic growth ambitions. With over 30 years’ experience in the fund industry, spanning across three continents, I look forward to driving positive changes throughout the industry, delivering excellent client service, and bringing even more growth across MEIAM.”

Prior to joining Apex Group, Christophe Beelaerts held senior leadership positions at BNP Paribas Securities Services, Royal Bank of Canada Dexia, and other financial institutions, where he played a pivotal role in business growth, market expansion, and risk management. He has also built strong connectivity with regulators and financial intermediaries across multiple jurisdictions.

Also, commenting on the new appointment, Georges Archibald, Apex Group’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “I’m extremely pleased to welcome Christophe to Apex Group. His appointment marks another milestone in our regional expansion, strengthening our global footprint.

“Christophe has a strong track record in driving operational efficiency, developing key partnerships, and leading high-performing teams. He will help us deliver an enhanced client service while ensuring compliance with best industry practices.”