ABB Invests in STEM Education at Local School in Pretoria

Access to quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education remains uneven across South Africa, particularly in under-resourced schools.

A study by the Equal Education Law Centre reveals that of the country’s 22,511 public schools, 74% lack libraries, 82% have no laboratories, and 4% have no computer centers. At the same time, only 18% of university graduates specialize in science and engineering, underscoring the urgent need to develop future skills.

As part of ABB’s commitment to community development through education in underprivileged communities, R1.36 million was invested to transform mobile units into fully equipped learning spaces. These include a scientific laboratory, a robotics lab, a library, and classrooms designated for department heads.

ABB, a technology company specializing in electricity and automation, presented a set of reconditioned mobile learning units to Mahlenga Secondary School in Bronkhorstspruit, Pretoria, aiming to bridge the skills gap and equip students for a tech-driven world.

This initiative aims to equip learners with hands-on experience in critical STEM fields, fostering skills that are vital for the future of technology and innovation.

“Education is not only a social responsibility, it’s a strategic imperative for the future of our society,” said Cynthia Khoali, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at ABB South Africa. “By investing in STEM learning environments, we are enabling young people to access opportunities that were previously out of reach. Our goal is to create a lasting impact by empowering learners to shape their futures in a rapidly evolving economy.”

ABB South Africa’s Country Holding Officer, Natalie Venter, emphasizes the project’s purpose-driven approach, which focuses on equipping people to overcome technical, social, and economic barriers. She believes that inclusive access to opportunity is crucial for real progress and supports STEM education as a key strategy.