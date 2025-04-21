Infosys to Acquire MRE Consulting, Expanding Energy Trading and Risk Management Capabilities

Infosys, a global leader in digital services and consulting, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire MRE Consulting Ltd., a Houston-based technology and business consulting firm. This strategic acquisition will significantly strengthen Infosys’ capabilities in Energy and Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM), particularly within the energy sector.

MRE Consulting brings with it a team of over 200 professionals with deep expertise in E/CTRM platforms and ecosystems. The company has built proprietary business process frameworks that support commodity trading operations across various commodities, transportation methods, and business models. These frameworks accelerate key project phases such as vendor selection, solution design, and implementation, making MRE a valuable addition to Infosys’ consulting and digital transformation offerings.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Sustainability at Infosys, said, “As the world shifts toward a sustainable future, the complexity of integrating diverse energy sources, including renewables, continues to grow. At Infosys, we are witnessing increased demand for E/CTRM digital transformation. MRE’s specialized knowledge and frameworks, combined with our established leadership in the energy sector, will allow us to deliver greater value to our clients. We are excited to welcome MRE and its leadership to the Infosys family.”

MRE’s founders, Mike Short, Dru Neikirk, and Shane Merz, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “The intersection of data, AI, and technology presents vast opportunities for our clients. We sought a partner that shares our values and vision. With Infosys, we can scale our unique approach, expand into new markets, and enhance our impact while maintaining the core of what makes MRE special.”

Founded in 1994, MRE Consulting serves industries such as Energy & Utilities, Services, and Healthcare. The company provides business advisory and digital transformation services, including CRM, CPQ, call center optimization, cloud infrastructure, and digital workplace solutions. MRE is also a recognized partner of Salesforce and Microsoft and has been named one of Houston Business Journal’s Best Places to Work.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of Infosys’ fiscal year 2026, ending June 30, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

//Staff writer