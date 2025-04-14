EY Unveils AI Upgrades in $1B Audit Overhaul

EY has reached a major milestone in its US$1 billion, four-year global technology investment in Assurance services, unveiling a powerful new suite of AI-driven capabilities designed to transform the audit process across more than 160,000 engagements worldwide.

These latest innovations are part of EY’s ongoing effort to reimagine the audit experience through its next-generation, AI-powered platform. The enhancements aim to boost audit quality, enhance stakeholder confidence, and deliver data-enabled insights across capital markets.

At the core of the rollout is EYQ Assurance Knowledge, a generative AI tool embedded directly into EY’s audit platform. It assists over 140,000 EY assurance professionals with deep, contextualized search and summarization of accounting and auditing content. It tailors responses based on geography, industry, and engagement complexity—streamlining audits with speed and relevance. The tool is guided by EY’s nine principles of Responsible AI and its AI Assurance Framework, ensuring transparency and access to vetted subject-matter sources.

Complementing this is a new AI-enhanced version of EY Intelligent Checklists, which offers GenAI-powered suggestions to support professionals in meeting accounting standards and legal disclosure requirements. Enhancements to EY Financial Statement Tie Out further improve the audit process by enabling seamless comparison of multiple iterations of company financial statements, improving integrity checks and audit accuracy.

These releases represent just a portion of the over 30 new and enhanced capabilities launching in 2025. Together, they reflect EY’s broader vision of deeply integrating AI into the fabric of audit operations to drive consistency, quality, and innovation globally.

This wave of innovation marks the conclusion of the third year of EY’s transformative technology investment in Assurance, initiated in 2022. To date, the program has delivered more than 100 tools and enhancements, laying the groundwork for EY’s next chapter in audit innovation.

Marc Jeschonneck, EY Global Assurance Digital Leader, emphasized the transformative impact:

“Through its US$1b technology investment, EY is bringing AI right to the heart of the audit, accelerating its transformation.”

Paul Goodhew, EY Global Assurance Innovation & Emerging Technology Leader, added:

“This launch is just the beginning. Our AI capabilities will continue to evolve as we build the world’s most trusted AI-powered assurance platform.”

//Staff writer