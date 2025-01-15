Learn Strategies to Balance AI Productivity with Risk Management

The rapid growth of AI innovation and adoption has led to increased productivity and creativity but also raises security risks due to data exposure. Businesses must adapt to harness AI’s capabilities while minimizing potential risks.

Join us for the exclusive Cloudflare CxO Focus: AI Breakfast on January 23, 2025, hosted by IT News Africa and Cloudflare at Hotel Sky, Cape Town (9:00 to 12:00.)

As artificial intelligence continues to alter sectors and revolutionize corporate operations, there has never been a more pressing need to understand and manage the risks connected with it. This event will focus on how to balance AI productivity with risk management in today’s rapidly changing business environment, as well as providing senior IT decision-makers with the tools and insights they need to drive AI initiatives while minimizing potential risks.

Senior executives from prominent organizations such as the Western Cape Government, TymeBank, Ninety One, Shoprite, and Standard Bank have confirmed their attendance.

The Cloudflare CxO Focus: AI Breakfast will provide an opportunity to network with industry leaders, gain practical insights into AI’s role in business transformation, and learn about risk management strategies critical to AI success.

Engage in discussions on AI’s untapped potential and looming challenges.

Learn real-world strategies to safeguard your organization in the AI era.

Build exclusive connections with top IT minds from BFSI, Retail, Public Sector, and more.

Fully understand AI security risks.

Discover strategies for security teams to balance AI-driven productivity and innovation with robust risk management practices.

Gain tips on optimizing AI integrations for cost-effectiveness, performance, and security.

Join us for this exciting event and learn how your organization can thrive in the age of AI.

