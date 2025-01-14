Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Hayo Appoints Industry Veteran as Executive Vice President (EVP)

Hayo, a global developer in digital solutions, has named Paul Loveridge as Executive Vice President (EVP) to drive the company’s global expansion.

Hayo blends networking, technology, telecommunications, and digital solutions to provide on-the-ground innovation that benefits local communities. It offers substantial coverage on the African continent, as well as over 500 service provider relationships worldwide.


Paul, with over 26 years of experience at BT Group and 26 years in the Middle East and Africa, is set to support Hayo’s strategic growth in dynamic markets. With expertise in developing partnerships and selling at board level, Paul is well-equipped to enhance working relationships and boost business success in these regions.

Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo, says, “Paul is a seasoned leader who truly understands the challenges and opportunities in our industry and also across our key markets. His extensive experience and proven track record will be instrumental as we strive to grow Hayo on an even bigger scale.”

“What sets him apart is his passion for driving real change and his ability to inspire teams to think bigger. We’re thrilled to have him on board as we continue to bring innovation to life.”

Paul Loveridge’s appointment comes shortly after Hayo expanded its global footprint in Q4 2024, opening offices in Cameroon, Niger, and Sri Lanka to meet rising demand for digital services in Africa and South Asia.

“Hayo is doing incredible work not only in Africa and the Middle East but also across both emerging and developed markets on a global scale. It is playing a key role in connecting businesses beyond borders and helping them to capture new opportunities, and I’m excited to be a part of that,” said Paul Loveridge, EVP at Hayo.

