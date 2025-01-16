Digital Retail Africa 2025 Welcomes Circana as Bronze Sponsor

Circana, a prominent consumer behavior analytics advisor, will be highlighted at Digital Retail Africa 2025 as a Bronze Sponsor. The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) will host this premier event, hosted by IT News Africa.

Circana is well-known for its in-depth understanding of consumer behavior, which it achieves using cutting-edge technologies. The company has been a trusted partner for worldwide companies such as 7-Eleven, PepsiCo, McDonald’s, and Sephora, building on its tradition of IRI and NPD.

IRI, which was founded in 1979 by John Malec and Gerry Eskin, was a system built to track consumers’ behaviour and connect it to products those consumers bought at the supermarket.

NPD was founded in 1996 by Henry Brenner, who developed a system to record consumers’ buying habits through purchase diaries. More than 2,000 companies worldwide would come to rely on NPD to help them measure, predict, and improve performance.

As a previous Bronze sponsor of #DRA2024, focuses on innovation in providing deep insights into retail industry spending trends through the use of cutting-edge technology. Their participation as a Bronze Sponsor for this #DRA2025 underscores their commitment to driving innovation and growth in the retail sector.

Why Attend?

The event is designed to equip businesses with insights to adapt to shifting consumer behavior, implement emerging technologies, and overcome challenges in the digital marketplace. It offers a unique platform for professionals to learn, connect, and collaborate on strategies that will redefine retail in the post-pandemic era.

The conference will feature over 20 expert-led presentations, covering critical topics such as AI-driven inventory management, consumer behavior analysis, and strategies for addressing retail fraud.

Key Details:

Date: 30 January 2025

30 January 2025 Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) Discount Offer: Attendees can enjoy a 50% discount on registration fees by using the coupon code DRA@50LESS.

To register or learn more, visit the official Digital Retail Africa website