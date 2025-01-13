CMC Networks Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

CMC Networks has appointed Paolo Gambini as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Gambini joins CMC Networks after serving as Head of Enterprise Sales at Arelion for over five years, where he led worldwide sales initiatives.

We are delighted to welcome Paolo Gambini as our new CRO! He brings 25+ years of #telecoms experience and expertise to CMC Networks to continue to drive revenue growth, strengthen customer relationships and support requirements across MEA. Read the news: https://t.co/hODX312LQU pic.twitter.com/CxKX0zpo76 — CMC Networks (@CMCNetworks) January 13, 2025

CMC Networks specializes in delivering high-performance connectivity solutions that empower businesses to thrive in some of the world’s most complex markets. It has the largest pan-African network, servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 11 countries in the Middle East.

More about CMC Network: Air Connect: Wireless Connectivity for SA Businesses

He offers over 25 years of telecom experience and knowledge to CMC Networks, helping to promote revenue growth, strengthen client connections, and meet support needs in Africa and the Middle East.

Gambini has extensive experience in international sales, business development, marketing, network design, and other areas, giving a diverse skill set to build on CMC Networks’ success. The appointment is an important step in the company’s plan and mission to ensure that businesses and people can benefit from world-class technologies wherever they operate.

“We are delighted to have Paolo on board as our new CRO. His extensive experience and innovative mindset are invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and solidify CMC’s position as the leading player in Africa and the Middle East,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “We are dedicated to making it as simple as possible for our customers to do business and grow in these regions, without connectivity headaches or market complications. I’m looking forward to working with Paolo to strengthen and refine our approach even further, with our customers at the core.”

Paolo’s extensive career also includes over a decade at Tiscali International Network/Inteliquent, where he held the senior roles of VP Product Marketing & Development and Sales & Marketing Director, as well as Chief Technical Officer at Tiscali Spain. With a deep understanding of the technical, operational, and commercial aspects of the telecommunications landscape, he is uniquely positioned to accelerate CMC Networks’ growth goals and customer engagement.

“Big things are happening at CMC Networks, and I’m thrilled to join at such an exciting time,” said Paolo Gambini, CRO at CMC Networks. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to support the company’s strategic goals and drive the next phase of growth, cementing CMC Networks as the go-to provider for business connectivity in the MEA region.”