Why Do My Instagram Follower Count Keeps Changing & How to Fix it?

Sometimes you can check your Instagram and notice an unexpected increase or decrease in your follower count. When this happens just know you’re not alone! Instagram followers can fluctuate often, which can affect the growth of your personal brand and business.

Your follower count is important because it creates trust and helps you reach a broader audience. So when those numbers drop, it’s reasonable to wonder why that’s happening.

Understanding why your Instagram follower count keeps changing might help you better manage and build your network. In this post, we’ll look at the leading causes of these patterns and offer some practical ideas for keeping your followers stable.

Explore the Reasons Why Your Instagram Follower Count Keeps Changing

Here’s everything you need to know about the sudden drop in your follower count and effective solutions to the problems.

1. The Impact of Algorithm Updates

To maintain the platform’s entertainment value and user-friendliness, Instagram often updates its algorithm. When algorithm changes happen, they affect which posts get promoted and who sees them. This can cause fluctuations in follower counts, as users might stop seeing your content if it’s not aligned with the new algorithm settings.

Solution: To stay on top of these shifts, consider following Instagram’s community guidelines and updates, which often provide hints about upcoming changes. Instagram also does periodic Instagram clean-up rounds, where inactive accounts and bots are removed, which can affect your follower count. Staying informed can help you adapt smoothly!

2. The Downside of Inactive and Fake Followers

Inactive or fake followers can lower your profile’s engagement rate, making your follower count seem impressive but less impactful. These accounts might follow you initially but stop engaging over time. Fake followers often come from bots or accounts that don’t engage with your content. Unfortunately, that can negatively affect your reach.

Solution: Identify and remove fake and inactive followers, as they don’t add value to your profile. This strategy can help keep your audience genuine. Additionally, you can purchase active Instagram followers from Media Mister, one of the best and trusted service providers that offers a reliable way to boost your Instagram profile’s credibility and engagement rate.

3. Major Changes on Your Account

Big changes like updating your profile photo, username, or switching content themes can confuse followers, leading some to unfollow. Followers get used to a certain look and feel on your profile, so sudden changes can make them feel disconnected.

Solution: If you’re planning changes, make them gradually to help followers adjust. Avoid frequent changes, as they might disrupt your followers’ experience. A memorable Instagram username also helps followers recognize you easily, even if you make changes to your profile.

4. The Consequences of an Inconsistent Content Strategy

Posting inconsistently or changing your content style too often can disrupt follower loyalty. Followers appreciate a certain rhythm in posting and content type. Irregular posting or constantly switching themes might make followers lose interest or even forget about your profile.

Solution: Create a content calendar and set a consistent posting schedule. Try posting at least once a week to stay on your followers’ radar. Also Include evergreen content and UGC (user-generated content) to keep things fresh and relatable. A steady content style helps in building your brand identity, which keeps followers engaged over time.

5. Use of Irrelevant Hashtags

Hashtags allow you to reach out to more viewers on Instagram. Using them appropriately can attract readers who are actually interested in your content. However, on the contrary, using hashtags which are not related at all can hurt you. If followers come across content that is opposite of what they like, they may also lose interest and unfollow.

Solution: In light of this, take time to research and choose appropriate trending hashtags that fit your niche. Learning how to use hashtags on Instagram will increase the chances of attracting desirable followers who appreciate your work and are quite active on your page.

6. Overcoming Technical Issues

Sometimes, technical issues can mess with your follower count. Things like app glitches, sudden logouts, or even account restrictions can affect your visibility, making followers disappear or even unfollow if they can’t see your content.

Solution: Try basic troubleshooting techniques like restarting the program, verifying your internet connection, or updating to the most recent version of Instagram to resolve these problems. Do not hesitate to contact Instagram help if the issue persists. These technical fixes will help you maintain a consistent follower count and a functional account.

7. Failure to Engage with Your Followers

Lack of interaction makes followers feel ignored. If you don’t respond to comments, DMs, or mentions, people lose interest. Over time, this leads to lower your engagement and eventually unfollows, causing your follower count to drop unpredictably. People want to feel like they’re part of a real community rather than just statistics on a profile.

Solution: To foster a loyal community, respond to comments, answer inquiries, and recognize your followers’ support. Simple actions like liking their comments or sharing their tags on your posts can go a long way. When you learn to get more engagement on Instagram through genuine connections, your followers will feel valued and more likely to stay engaged.

8. Algorithm Changes and Trends

Constant Instagram algorithm updates can impact your content visibility, favouring newer formats or popular trends. This can lead to fluctuating follower counts as your posts may not always appear in your audience’s feed. And with that, your overall engagement and reach is likely to reduce.

Solution: To obtain the most recent information, follow Instagram’s updates, influencers, and social media news. Influencers are a valuable resource since they frequently give advice that reflects the latest trends. Being informed about Instagram Algorithm enables you to make quick adjustments and maintain the interest and growth of your following.

9. Neglecting to Analyse Your Insights and Strategies

Ignoring Instagram Insights means missing critical data about your audience. This oversight can result in poorly performing content and disconnect with followers, causing them to lose interest and eventually unfollow. Eventually that leads to noticeable fluctuations in follower numbers.

Solution: Regularly evaluate your metrics to make changes to your content genres, publication schedules, and engagement techniques. Understanding what works best for your audience might result in higher engagement and a more loyal following. This method helps you keep your following motivated and minimizes unexpected volatility.

Conclusion

Instagram followers fluctuate for many reasons, from algorithm chances to having inactive followers. By understanding these factors and implementing the simple strategies discussed in this blog, you can maintain a more stable follower base and continue to grow your Instagram community. You have everything you need to keep those followers around. However, remember, building a loyal following takes time, so keep working on growing a community that genuinely values your content.