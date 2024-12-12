Obsidian Joins Lansweeper as Authorized Reseller Partner

Lansweeper, a global IT asset management platform designed to help businesses better understand, manage, and protect their IT devices and networks, has chosen Obsidian Systems as a reseller partner.

Lansweeper, founded in 2004, is dedicated to assisting customers in minimizing risks and optimizing IT assets by providing real-time actionable insight into all technology assets—IT, OT, and IoT—including the status of users, devices, and software.

The company sought a channel partner with market experience, expertise, and success in technology application in African and South African markets to expand operations.

“We have established a powerful value proposition across these emerging markets that Lansweeper is looking to engage. We understand the nuances and the dynamics that make up these markets and what these businesses need from technology services providers,” said Muggie van Staden, MD, Obsidian Systems.

In its capacity as a reseller partner for Lansweeper, Obsidian is well-versed in the company’s adaptable partner programs, capable of providing customer support, and keenly aware of how Lansweeper can be leveraged to expand client businesses and revenue streams.

The company’s technology strategies encompass a number of important areas, such as cloud hosting (scalable, flexible, dependable, and secure hosting), DevSecOps (ensuring your software is secure, resilient, and compliant), data life cycles (reducing risk while improving the quality of your data), and dev containers (packaging, isolating, and deploying your applications).

Van Staden emphasizes Obsidian’s capabilities in helping businesses deal with gaps in efficiency and security and the serious risk that these vulnerabilities pose to operations.

“We have a certified team of DevSecOps specialists that support and build team capability for your business needs. With the credibility and globally recognized quality of Lansweeper added to our mix, we are thrilled to be in a position to be bringing an all-encompassing offering to the South African and African markets, where the selection and application of technology must be strategic and add value from day one.”