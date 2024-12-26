Mastercard Finalizes Acquisition of Recorded Future

Mastercard has completed its acquisition of Recorded Future.

“As the world becomes more digitized, there’s an increased focus on securing every interaction and transaction against evolving cyber threats,” said Johan Gerber, executive vice president, Security Solutions at Mastercard. “Adding Recorded Future’s AI-driven threat intelligence capabilities to our cybersecurity services, identity solutions and real-time fraud scoring will enable us to better support our customers in these efforts.”

Mastercard is committed to creating a higher standard of trust in the payment ecosystem, democratizing cybersecurity to create new opportunities for businesses in our digitally connected world. Its suite of cybersecurity services focuses on assessing cyber risk exposure, providing AI and other technology-driven innovations to protect the digital ecosystem and making continuous advancements to organize trust for people and businesses around the world.

Recorded Future will add to these capabilities, providing opportunities to serve different customer sets with beneficial intelligence and actionable insights – and to enhance the effectiveness of existing products and services, making AI models even smarter.

Sourec: Impact Newswire