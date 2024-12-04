How to Manage Your Budget This Holiday Season: 10 Expert Tips

As the festive season approaches and South Africa experiences a boost in economic optimism following recent interest rate cuts and lowered consumer inflation, major retail outlets are gearing up to entice shoppers. However, it’s crucial to remain vigilant about pricing and promotions during December to avoid unnecessary debt in the New Year.

Despite rising consumer interest, retailers are using price manipulation tactics, such as “loss leaders,” during the festive period, where products are sold at a marginal loss to attract customers.

According to Denise Neethling, Head of Marketing at Earned Wage Access (EWA) startup Paymenow, “retailers use strategies like loss leaders because they know once shoppers enter the store, there is a good chance they will fill their trolleys with more items they didn’t originally intend to buy.”

Furthermore, as the New Year approaches, consumers must contemplate the future bills and premium increases that January will bring. “To successfully avoid falling into a debt trap during the festive season, it’s important to plan for December and also look ahead to January and beyond,” Neethling shares. “As we anticipate increases in household premiums, such as medical aid, and with accelerating inflation impacting shopping costs, being mindful of our financial decisions is key.”

Here are 10 top tips for managing your budget over the holidays:

Don’t Neglect Your Budget: Analyze your income and expenses from the previous month, then plan your festive spending accordingly, ensuring you won’t miss any bills or repayments or incur debt. Plan your spending:Write down your household’s essential purchases and research prices at various shops. Ensure you purchase these items first, then use any remaining funds for non-essentials. Shop Online: Online shopping minimizes temptation by helping you stick to your prepared list. Choose retailers that offer home delivery at no extra charge. Don’t Leave It to the Last Minute: Shopping last-minute often leads to higher prices. Stock up during sales to avoid last-minute gift buying. The Gift of Giving: Set family guidelines for gift-giving, such as limiting gifts to children or organizing a Secret Santa, to keep holiday spending in check. Use Your Rewards: Sign up for rewards programs and leverage accumulated points to make your festive shopping more budget-friendly. Don’t Borrow: Resist the urge to use credit cards or loans for holiday spending. If needed, consider discussing early wage access with your employer instead of borrowing. Teach Kids About Money: Use the festive season to install financial literacy in children by emphasizing the value of giving and appreciating simple joys. Plan for January: Be mindful that January often has extended expenses, including back-to-school costs requiring careful planning to manage. Refresh That Budget: With the new year approaching, reassess your financial goals and budgets. Establishing a physical budget can help you visualize expenses and identify savings opportunities.

“As the saying goes, “A goal without a plan is just a wish.” With thoughtful planning, you can avoid falling into the festive season debt trap and enter the New Year with greater financial control and readiness for the opportunities ahead,” concludes Neethling.