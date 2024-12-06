Google South Africa Announces New Country Director Appointment

Google has appointed Kabelo Makwane, an experienced business leader, as its new country director for South Africa. Makwane will begin his new position with Google on January 6, 2025.

With over 20 years of experience in technology, this respected leader joins Google from Vodacom Business as Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting, and Security. Prior to joining Vodacom, he was the Managing Director of Accenture Operations’ Africa Global Unit, as well as the Managing Director of Cloud and Technology Consulting.

Managing Director of Google Africa, Alex Okosi, welcomed Makwane’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Kabelo as he joins us at an incredibly exciting time for both Africa and Google. With digital transformation accelerating across the continent, we are poised to leverage the power of AI to deliver innovative solutions that enable our users, partners, and advertisers to thrive in this dynamic era. We’re thrilled to have Kabelo join our leadership team.”

He also spent eight years with Microsoft, where he held positions such as Country Managing Director for Nigeria and Public Sector Director in South Africa. He also worked as Cisco’s regional manager for the public sector in South Africa for five years.

Makwane, who holds an MBA from Wits Business School [WBS] and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal [UKZN].

“Google is an impactful, AI-first company whose innovative products and services continue to accelerate personal and economic development in Africa. I’m excited to join the team in South Africa and to help more people and businesses get more out of AI, the internet, and technology in general,” said Makwane.