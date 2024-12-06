6 Best Pokemon Go Spoofing Methods for iOS & Android [Updated for 2025]

Pokemon Go has captured millions worldwide since its debut, compelling players to explore their surroundings to capture rare Pokemon. Unfortunately, not everyone can explore different regions due to geographical or mobility restrictions; thus, Pokemon Go Spoofing methods allow users to alter their location so that they can participate in exciting events or catch exclusive Pokemon from home.

In this article, you’ll learn about the best Pokemon Go spoofers for iOS and Android, their features, pros and cons, and how to install them safely to avoid bans.

What are the Benefits of Spoofing Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go spoofing has revolutionized how players experience the game, providing opportunities to overcome geographical and physical limitations while maximizing gameplay potential. Here’s how spoofing enhances your Pokemon Go journey:

1. Participate in Region-Specific Events

Some Pokemon Go events and exclusive spawns are restricted to some geographical regions.

You can attend these events virtually, regardless of location, using a location spoofer iPhone.

This feature allows players to capture event-exclusive Pokemon, participate in global raids, or collect rare items.

2. Catch Rare Pokemon

Rare Pokemon are often tied to specific locations or weather conditions.

Spoofing lets you explore various global hotspots for rare spawns without physically traveling.

With a Pokemon Go spoofer, you can virtually visit areas with high spawn rates for rare Pokemon like Dragonite or Gible.

3. Ideal for Players with Mobility Issues

For individuals unable to explore due to health or mobility challenges, spoofing offers an inclusive gaming experience.

A Pokemon Go spoofer iOS free allows them to interact with Pokestops, Gyms, and raid battles without leaving home.

4. Accelerate Evolution

Accessing areas with abundant Pokestops and Gyms helps quickly gather items like candies and XP.

Using the best Pokemon Go spoofing app, you can visit high-density locations to evolve Pokemon faster and strengthen your team.

5. Easy Level Up

Densely populated urban areas offer more frequent spawn rates, raids, and Pokestops.

Spoofing enables players to position themselves in such areas, maximizing XP gains and progressing through levels efficiently.

Comparison of Pokemon Go Spoofers iOS and Android

Feature iAnyGo iPoGo Spoofer Go iSpoofer PGSharp TutuApp Free Trial Yes Yes No No Yes Yes Available On Windows, Mac, Android, iOS iOS, Android iOS iOS Android iOS, Android Fix for “Failed to Detect Location 12” Yes No Yes Yes No No Anti-Ban Features Yes Yes Limited Yes Yes Limited Cooldown Timer Yes No No Yes No No Compatibility High High Moderate High High Moderate Ease of Use Very Easy Moderate Easy Easy Moderate Easy Jailbreak Required No Optional Optional Yes No No Price From $9.95/month $4.99/month $9.99/month $3.99/month $5/month $18.99/year Computer Required With/Without Computer No No For Setup No No

6 Best Pokemon Go Spoofing Methods for iOS and Android

As an enthusiastic Pokemon Go player looking to expand beyond local boundaries, using appropriate Pokemon Go Spoofing tool is vital in expanding your reach of this popular title. Spoofing tools allow players to change their location to gain access to rare Pokemon, exclusive events and gyms in far-away regions. This list highlights the best Pokemon Go spoofing apps for iOS and Android, considering ease of use, safety, and features like anti-ban measures and compatibility.

1st Pokemon Go spoofer iOS: iAnyGo for iOS

Tenorshare iAnyGo is widely recognized as one of the most efficient, user-friendly and updated Pokemon Go spoofer available for Android and iOS devices. Users of this tool are designed to seamlessly alter their GPS locations, making it possible to discover new regions, catch rare Pokemon, and attend exclusive events without physically moving themselves.

iAnyGo stands out among alternatives because it is feature-packed and highly compatible across Windows, Mac, and mobile platforms – especially iOS users – making it a fantastic solution for Pokemon Go spoofing. We mainly talk about iAnyGo for iOS in this section.

Steps to Install iAnyGo iOS App and PoGo Wizard

Installing the iAnyGo iOS App and PoGo Wizard together is a quick, seamless way of securely and safely creating location spoofing on an iPhone without the risk of error 12 in Pokemon Go. Join global events or collect rare Pokemon without worry with this setup process that ensures an effortless Pokemon Go experience – learn how to spoof Pokemon Go using iAnyGo for iOS here.

Steps to Install the iAnyGo iOS App

A download guide will be sent to your email immediately after payment. Start by downloading iAnyGo iOS Assistant from its official website.

Once the download is complete, o pen it and log in using any Apple ID.

Connect your iPhone to your computer via USB.

Select the “Install iAnyGo iOS App” option to enable full spoofing capabilities.

Steps to Install PoGo Wizard

The iAnyGo app works seamlessly with PoGo Wizard, a modified version of Pokemon Go designed for spoofing.

Navigate to the PoGoskill official website and download the PoGo Wizard app.

Use any Apple ID to log in and select the Install PoGo option to integrate the modified version of Pokemon Go with iAnyGo.

Allow the installation to complete, and your device will be ready for safe and secure location spoofing.

Steps to Spoof Pokemon Go without Error 12 in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players who spoof can sometimes face errors like Error 12 that prevent them from changing their location, yet overcoming this hurdle with iAnyGo iOS App and PoGo Wizard is easy. Follow these simple steps to adjust and resume gaming without disruptions or bans with this updated Pokemon Go spoofer!

Step 1: How to Change Location?

Open the iAnyGo app on your iPhone.

Select the “Change Location” option.

Input specific GPS coordinates or use the map interface to select a location.

Tap on “ Start to Modify “ to apply the changes. Your location in Pokemon Go will now reflect the new coordinates.

Step 2: Pokestop movement

Activate the Pokestop Mode within iAnyGo.

This feature automatically finds nearby Pokestops for easy item collection.

You can also enable Fast Mode t o spin stops more quickly and gather resources efficiently.

Pros and Cons

Pros

No jailbreak required.

No Computer required after Installation .

An intuitive interface makes location spoofing simple.

Offer Cooldown Timer . The high success rate in spoofing Pokemon Go without detection.

Works with iOS 13-iOS 18 or later (exclude iOS 17.0/iOS 17.1)

Cons

While it offers a free trial, full access requires a subscription.

Installation involves a one-time connection to a computer .

2nd Pokemon Go Spoofer for iOS and Android: iPoGo

iPoGo is a spoofer for Pokemon Go, allowing you to play from anywhere worldwide. Whether hunting rare Pokemon or attending region-specific events, iPoGo makes it possible to enjoy Pokemon Go without traveling.

Steps to Install iPoGo and Spoof Pokemon Go

Here’s how to spoof Pokemon Go on your iPhone using iPoGo:

Download the iPoGo IPA file, iTunes, and Sideloadly.

Connect your iPhone and open Sideloadly.

Upload the iPoGo IPA, sign in with your Apple ID, and click “Start.”

Trust the developer in Settings > General > Device Management .

Launch iPoGo and spoof your location.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Advanced features, including speed control for walking.

User-friendly interface that makes navigation simple.

There is no need to root or jailbreak your device.

Cons:

Some features may require a paid subscription to access.

3rd Pokemon Go spoofer iOS: Spoofer Go

Spoofer Go is an advanced Pokemon Go spoofing app designed to enrich gameplay by enabling players to manipulate in-game locations and automate tasks. Thanks to its advanced features, Spoofer Go’s location spoofer iPhone makes catching Pokemon easier from any location and allows you to participate in events without ever leaving home!

Steps to install Spoofer Go and spoof Pokemon Go

There are a few methods to install Spoofer Go on your iOS device. Here is how to spoof Pokemon Go using Spoofer Go.

Open Safari on your iPhone and visit the official Panda Helper website.

Download the free version of Panda Helper and follow the installation instructions.

Once installed, go to Settings > General > Profile , tap on the Panda Helper profile, and click Install to enable it.

Open Panda Helper, search for “Spoofer Go,” and download the latest version of Pokemon Go ++ by Spoofer Go.

You may need to trust the app when launching Spoofer Go for the first time. Follow the on-screen instructions, and you’re ready to spoof your location in Pokemon Go .

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Offers advanced features for location spoofing and task automation.

Simple installation process with multiple methods.

Free to download and use.

Cons:

Some methods may require additional apps like Panda Helper or AltStore .

4th Pokemon Go spoofer iOS: iSpoofer

iSpoofer is a leading spoofer for Pokemon Go, allowing players to change their in-game location effortlessly. Originally suspended due to Niantic’s complaints, iSpoofer made a comeback in 2023 and is now considered one of the top tools for location manipulation in the game. It’s perfect for those looking to catch rare Pokemon, explore new regions, or participate in events without leaving home.

Steps to install iSpoofer and spoof Pokemon Go

While iSpoofer provides excellent functionality, its installation requires extra steps compared to other spoofers. Here is how you can spoof Pokemon Go using iSpoofer:

First, uninstall your iPhone’s official Pokemon Go app to prevent potential conflicts with iSpoofer.

Navigate to Settings > Safari , then tap Clear History and Website Data to remove any lingering files that could disrupt the installation.

Open Safari and visit the official iSpoofer website (ispoofer. app). Tap the Download button to start the installation process.

Wait for iSpoofer to install on your home screen.

After installation, go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management . Locate the iSpoofer profile and tap Trust to enable the app to run on your device.

Launch the iSpoofer app and see a Poke Ball icon at the top-left corner. Tap it to access features like GPS spoofing and joystick controls and explore Pokemon Go .

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Easy to use with no computer required for setup.

Supports GPS spoofing and joystick controls.

Great for exploring new areas or catching rare Pokemon.

Cons:

Requires deleting the official Pokemon Go app before installation.

Some users may face issues with trust settings during installation.

5th Pokemon Go spoofer Android: PGSharp

PGSharp is an award-winning third-party Pokemon Go Android spoofer designed to spoof location in Pokemon Go, giving players access to exciting location-specific features and content without needing physical travel. PGSharp has quickly become a fan favorite among gamers looking to enhance their Pokemon Go experience by quickly accessing rare Pokemon and regional events.

Steps to Install PGSharp and Spoof Pokemon Go

Installing PGSharp on your Android device is relatively straightforward, but there are a few essential steps. Let’s have a look at how to spoof Pokemon Go.

Start creating a Pokemon Trainer Club account, as you’ll need it to set up PGSharp.

Visit the official PGSharp website to download the APK file for the app.

Once the download is complete, open the file and click Install to begin the installation process.

After installation, open the app and log in using your Facebook account details to set up a new Pokemon Go account.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Affordable pricing, accessible to most users.

Established brand with years of trust within the Pokemon Go community.

Cons:

It requires rooting your Android device, which can be complex and risky.

PGSharp may not always update with new Pokemon Go releases promptly, meaning you may need to wait for the latest version.

6th Pokemon Go spoofer Android: TutuApp

TutuApp is a Pokemon Go spoofer Android app for Pokemon Go that is known for its ease of use and lets users take advantage of location-based features of Pokemon Go without moving from their spot – you can catch any Pokemon, participate in events and explore regions from the comfort of home all thanks to TutuApp!

Steps to Use TutuApp

Using Pokemon Go spoofer free to spoof your location in Pokemon Go is simple and requires just a few steps:

Visit the TutuApp website and download the TutuApp APK for Android.

If prompted, continue the download and installation process.

Once installed, open TutuApp and search for Pokemon Go . Download the cracked version of the game.

Launch the customized Pokemon Go game and start spoofing your location.

With TutuApp, you can easily switch your in-game location, making catching rare Pokemon and exploring new areas simpler.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

It is not limited to Pokemon Go ; you can also use TutuApp to spoof many other games.

It’s stable, user-friendly, and has a clear guide, making it accessible for beginners.

Cons:

The cracked version of Pokemon Go isn’t always safe, and you may encounter errors, such as error 12.

TutuApp is a large platform with numerous apps, so there’s a risk of downloading malicious or incorrect APKs.

Final Words

Pokemon Go spoofing enables players to explore and enjoy the game without geographical constraints. Whether using an updated Pokemon Go spoofer like iAnyGo app or trying out free options like PGSharp, ensure you follow the recommended anti-ban practices to avoid account restrictions. Happy spoofing!