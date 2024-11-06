Jeff Li was named the new Vice President of Product at Binance on the opening day of Binance Blockchain Week.

With over 16 years of expertise in software engineering and product leadership for both Web2 and Web3, Li will be in charge of expanding and improving Binance’s product line, further securing our place at the vanguard of creating the blockchain and Web3 of the future.

Extensive background

Jeff Li most recently worked as VP, worldwide Head of CeFi Product at a large cryptocurrency exchange, where he led worldwide teams building a wide range of centralized finance (CeFi) solutions in fields such as growth, retail and institutional, artificial intelligence (AI), and more.

He formerly worked at TikTok as the Director of Product and Global Head of the TikTok Money and Compliance Platform, where he oversaw a team of product managers and drove cross-functional collaboration to achieve large-scale growth and revenue. Jeff’s lengthy digital experience has included product development and software engineering positions at globally recognized organizations such as Instagram, Twitch, and Oracle.

Welcoming Jeff Li to Binance, CEO Richard Teng said: “Jeff brings a wealth of experience in product development from some of the world’s most renowned tech companies. We are excited to have him drive product development and help us continue to bring industry-leading products to the global crypto community.”

Richard also commended Jeff for his continuously proven ability to provide creative solutions in ever-evolving and dynamic industries, which makes him a perfect fit to further Binance’s goals.

In his role at Binance, Jeff will oversee and manage Binance’s global product and design teams. Every aspect of product and design strategy for Binance’s vast product suite, which ranges from trading and payments to Web3 services and beyond, will be within his purview. Jeff will specifically focus on ensuring that Binance stays true to its commitment of building products designed to accelerate mass adoption of crypto and lower the barriers to entry to Web3 technology.

Reflecting on his professional trajectory, Jeff Li shared: “Throughout my career, my primary motivation has always been to create innovative products that both excite and benefit people. This passion made joining Binance a natural choice for me. I am deeply impressed by how Binance has been able to build an extensive blockchain ecosystem in seven short years while upholding a user-focused philosophy in all that it does.”

Product Strategy for Mass Adoption

With global crypto adoption still below 10 percent, Jeff believes that there is still much to be done to achieve Binance’s vision of increasing the freedom of money globally. He is eager to drive industry growth, discover new use cases, and benefit more users worldwide as part of the Binance team.

“Blockchain, combined with emerging technologies like AI, has the potential to significantly improve financial access and transform our daily lives. As an industry leader, Binance is uniquely positioned to unlock this potential and demonstrate its benefits to users, added Jeff.

With Jeff Li at the helm of product development, Binance will continue to create industry-first solutions that are simple and accessible to both new and seasoned users. His considerable knowledge and innovative attitude will help make common crypto and Web3 applications more intuitive, hence increasing mainstream adoption and realizing the full potential of blockchain technology.

As Binance continues committed to its user-centric concept, Jeff’s leadership will be critical in developing products that not only excite but also help users worldwide, cementing Binance’s position as a crypto leader.