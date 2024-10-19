Ogilvy Africa Unveils Advanced Media Intelligence Platform

Ogilvy Africa has launched Obrio, a cutting-edge media intelligence platform that offers unmatched transparency and control over media performance across all platforms. OBrio draws inspiration from the word ‘brio,’ symbolizing energy, enthusiasm, and liveliness.

OBrio combines performance data into a single actionable dashboard, delivering the most comprehensive and customizable analytics in the business.

Businesses will be able to monitor and compare performance across traditional media, digital marketing, social media, mobile apps, and websites using interoperable cross-channel performance tracking, giving them a holistic view of the returns on all marketing efforts.

“In an era where data-driven decisions are crucial for success and marketing budgets are held accountable, OBrio shifts the focus from many siloed metrics to a single, unified metric of ROI,” said Vikas Mehta, CEO, Ogilvy, Sub-Saharan Africa. “We’ve developed a platform that goes beyond traditional reporting, offering real-time analytics and a powerful OBrio Score to give businesses the one source of truth to measure marketing impact,” he added.

The OBrio Score is a patented performance indicator that gives firms a quick snapshot of their entire marketing efficacy. The innovative statistical model calculates the OBrio Score by evaluating marketing data across all channels, considering variables like reach, engagement, sentiment, conversions, and more. This research provides a comprehensive view of marketing effectiveness and ROI.

Additionally, the OBrio platform delivers near-real-time analytics across various media platforms and offers customizable reports. Users can track key performance indicators (KPIs) that are relevant to their organization, allowing them to keep on top of their marketing spend and alter plans as needed.

“OBrio takes the guesswork out of campaign optimization. It reinforces our commitment to bring world-class MarTech solutions to businesses in sub-Saharan Africa. Our solution is proudly made in Africa to help businesses make better marketing decisions while staying competitive in their industries,” added Mehta

“Our goal is to infuse data with that same vitality, turning raw numbers into dynamic, actionable insights that drive our clients’ businesses forward.”