M-PESA Global Services: Simplifying Cross-Border Transactions

Safaricom has expanded its M-PESA Global service to Ethiopia, allowing consumers to conduct mobile money transfers from Kenya to Ethiopia.

M-PESA Kenya and M-PESA Ethiopia are partnering to improve mobile money use and penetration in Ethiopia, aiming to boost local economies and create job opportunities. This move is part of M-PESA Global’s expansion to East Africa, promoting financial integration and economic growth.

Safaricom Kenya’s Chief Financial Services Officer, Esther Waititu, said: “This collaboration resonates with our commitment to deliver innovative financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. By making cross-border transfers more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective, we are empowering individuals and businesses across the region.”

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Elsa Muzzolini, Safaricom Ethiopia’s Chief Financial Services Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to work with M-PESA.” Kenya, especially at a time of foreign exchange policy reforms made by the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), encourages a growing number of Ethiopian diaspora, and business owners are embracing digital payments to send money to their loved ones and fund their operations.

“Our M-PESA Ethiopia customers should now be able to receive safe and affordable transfers from M-PESA Kenya thanks to this collaboration, which will further promote the region’s adoption of digital payments. We look forward to a successful collaboration,” she added.

Ethiopians living and working in Kenya, as well as Kenyans living and working in Ethiopia, are among the most significant beneficiaries of this recent development.

In addition to Ethiopia, M-PESA customers may send and receive money in over 190 countries, making it the preferred mobile money solution for both personal and business operations.