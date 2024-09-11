The SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability Roadshow 2024, held on September 4th at the Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, was a key event for IT experts and enthusiasts. Organized in collaboration with ATS Network Management Africa, the roadshow provided in-depth insights into the latest developments in IT monitoring and observability.

The event began with a keynote address by Frank Lynch, Director of Sales at SolarWinds, and Glenn Lazarus, CEO of ATS Network Management. They highlighted how SolarWinds’ solutions can optimize performance, ensure availability, and reduce remediation time across both on-premise and multi-cloud environments.

Mark Dorney, Manager of Solutions Engineering at SolarWinds, discussed the technical components of observability solutions, focusing on managing complex hybrid cloud setups. His presentation, Hybrid Cloud Observability: How to Manage Complex Hybrid Cloud Setups, outlined the challenges and best practices for optimizing such environments.

Sascha Giese, SolarWinds’ Global Tech Evangelist for Observability, delivered an engaging presentation on the future of IT monitoring and the critical role observability plays in managing complex IT infrastructures. He began by explaining how observability has evolved beyond traditional monitoring, noting that while monitoring tracks individual metrics and alerts, observability offers a more holistic view of an IT system. This broader perspective helps IT professionals understand the internal state of systems based on the data they generate, leading to faster issue resolution and improved system performance.

Giese’s presentation focused on the unique challenges of managing hybrid cloud infrastructures. He explained how SolarWinds’ observability solutions provide unified visibility and management across diverse IT landscapes, making it easier to manage resources spread across multiple cloud platforms and on-premises environments. He introduced SolarWinds’ latest unified observability solutions, which integrate logging, tracing, and monitoring into a single platform. Giese also shared real-world examples of how these technologies can help organizations reduce downtime and enhance customer experiences.

Giese further discussed the practical benefits of observability, highlighting case studies of organizations using SolarWinds’ tools to streamline IT operations and optimize cloud resources. He also predicted that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will play a significant role in the next generation of observability tools, enabling more proactive and predictive IT management to help organizations stay ahead of potential issues and maintain optimal performance.

Glenn Lazarus, CEO of ATS Network Management, also shared success stories and his experiences using SolarWinds solutions, further emphasizing their value in today’s IT landscape.

Audience Engagement

The SolarWinds team hosted a Q&A session, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions and discuss their own challenges. This interactive session added to the informative nature of the event.

In addition to showcasing recent developments, SolarWinds announced new capabilities for its hybrid cloud observability platform, aimed at providing deeper insights and improved cloud resource management. The latest version includes enhanced dashboards for cloud entities and a modernized UI designed to improve organization and efficiency in managing cloud infrastructures.

The event also focused on optimizing IT costs and performance, offering strategies and solutions to help enterprises reduce expenses while maintaining high performance and reliability across their IT environments. Overall, the roadshow highlighted SolarWinds’ commitment to innovation in IT observability and demonstrated its ability to address modern IT challenges. The future looks promising for the SolarWinds community.

Event Gallery

