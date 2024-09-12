New ICT Academy in Olievenhoutbosch (South Africa)

Afrika Tikkun, a leading youth development agency, is excited to collaborate with Microsoft South Africa to launch the ICT Academy—Going Mobile initiative in Olievenhoutbosch.

This innovative program aims to empower young people without employment by providing them with essential Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills, allowing them to create long-lasting careers in the quickly changing technology industry.

The initiative, which runs until June 2025, attempts to address South Africa’s urgent problem of youth unemployment.

This program will provide young people who are unemployed with valuable ICT skills, allowing them to pursue long-term jobs in the technology industry. Participants will gain important technical competencies through hands-on training and real-world application, which can lead to opportunities in ICT and beyond.

To express their excitement, THE AFRIKA TIKKUN posted on Facebook: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft’s Datacenter Community Affairs team to launch the ICT Academy—Going Mobile in Olievenhoutbosch, South Africa…”

Microsoft is committed to enhancing technology and addressing societal challenges through data centers. Through partnerships with Afrika Tikkun, the company aims to create tangible benefits for local communities, ensuring the transformative power of technology reaches those in need.