Former MTN CEO & Director at Eskom Succumbs to Cancer

Following a protracted fight with cancer, Sifiso Dabengwa, the former CEO of MTN Group and Director at Eskom, passed away on September 1, 2024, leaving the business community in mourning. Known for his innovative leadership and substantial contributions to the telecoms industry, Dabengwa was a well-known figure in the field.

Dabengwa, who was born in Zimbabwe, rose to prominence in his career as the CEO of MTN Group, holding the position from 2011 to 2015. In addition to his work at MTN, Dabengwa served on Eskom’s board from 2018 until his departure in 2020. Throughout his career at Eskom, he dedicated himself to strengthening the utility’s operations and governance.

Sifiso Dabengwa, diagnosed with cancer years ago, has been battling the disease while maintaining his contributions to the business community. Details about his cancer treatment and diagnosis have not been made public. Dabengwa’s family and close associates have stated that he faced his illness with courage and dignity.

He was married to Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, the CEO of Naspers South Africa, with whom he has four children.

He was a passionate advocate for education and technology and left an indelible mark on the industry and community, demonstrating the transformative power of technology.

In a statement, Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President and CEO, stated that Sifiso had a substantial influence on MTN and the larger sector. ”Sifiso’s impact on MTN and the broader industry was significant. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward.

The Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, and all MTN staff extend their heartfelt condolences to Sifiso’s family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them as they mourn the loss of a remarkable individual.”