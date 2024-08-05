Sanlam Angola Seguros Welcomes New Leadership

Sanlam Angola Seguros proudly announces that Mr. Armando Jorge Mota will assume the role of CEO, effective August 12, 2024.

The company’s former CEO, who left on May 31, 2024, was succeeded by Mr. Mota. Mrs. Margaret Dawes, the Board of Directors Chairperson, has been acting as the company’s temporary CEO throughout this transitional phase to maintain business continuity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Mota to Sanlam Angola Seguros,” says Mrs. Delphine Traoré, Chief Executive: General Insurance at SanlamAllianz. “His extensive experience and impressive leadership record in the Angolan insurance market make him exceptionally well-suited to guide Sanlam Angola Seguros towards continued growth and reinforce our position as a leading insurance provider in Angola.”

Additionally, Mrs. Traoré thanks Mrs. Dawes for her crucial guidance throughout the transition.

Mr. Mota brings 28 years of management experience in the banking and insurance industries, including 13 years as CEO of Fidelidade Angola. He served in a number of high-level capacities at Portugal’s Companhia de Seguros Fidelidade from 1996 to 2010. He established Universal Seguros in Angola in 2011, and in 2017, it changed its name to Fidelidade Angola. Mr. Mota is presently studying a master’s degree in marketing at the University of São Paulo in Brazil. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business management from the Universidade Autónoma de Lisboa.