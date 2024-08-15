Mimecast Acquires Aware for Advanced AI Security

Mimecast, a global HRM platform, has acquired Aware, an AI collaboration security platform, to revolutionize human-centered security risk management and mitigation in organizations.

“In the current digital workplace, firms’ most vital data and communications are stored online. While email and collaboration services such as Slack® and Microsoft Teams are essential for keeping workers connected and productive, they also represent substantial business threats,” stated Mimecast CEO Marc van Zadelhoff.

“The human attack surface has grown significantly, and legacy tools were not designed to handle the complexities of messages, @mentions, emojis, and GIFs.” It increases the vulnerability of organizational ecosystems, resulting in security holes, blind spots, and missing context, as well as exposing enterprises to regulatory penalties, reputational harm, and the loss of important intellectual property.

Aware was created to better understand, detect, and minimize human behavior concerns in the platforms where people work and cooperate. This forward-thinking attitude and AI-powered talents will help enable us to expand our offerings further and address the intensifying risk.”

AI-Powered Human Risk Management Capabilities

Aware’s purpose-built platform and tailored AI models identify vulnerabilities inside workplace collaboration tools’ unstructured data and are intended to minimize sensitive data loss, increase compliance, and reduce human risk factors. The company’s superior AI-powered skills

Mimecast plans to enhance its AI models, enhancing security and compliance for customers’ digital landscapes. This includes impersonation detection across Zoom collaboration channels, expanding Business Email Compromise capabilities with multiple large language models, and improving archiving capabilities.

Aware is designed to seamlessly integrate with the collaboration tools that organizations rely on, and the key business information and insights it gathers offer unprecedented visibility into workplace collaboration. These capabilities broaden and deepen Mimecast’s HRM platform capabilities, especially as workplace collaboration booms and security risks multiply.

“Businesses are facing new, dangerous security threats that reach beyond email to everywhere employees collaborate to get work done. Adding to the expanded attack surface, humans have become the new endpoints and the greatest risk to any business, making critical Aware’s ability to leverage AI to understand context and behavior in conversations and surface real-time insider threats at scale,” said Jeff Schumann, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Aware. “AI is not a standalone solution that can solve all cybersecurity problems. We believe the true power of AI technology lies in its ability to

Leverage it to understand the nuanced human element of threats. We’re thrilled to join Mimecast and help customers identify potential issues and opportunities within collaboration and better protect the collaborative work surface.”

This acquisition comes on the heels of the unveiling of Mimecast’s breakthrough HRM platform and human risk awareness and training offering, Mimecast Engage, and even more recently, the acquisition of Code42 announced last month. Mimecast will continue to maintain and support the existing Aware customer base. Customers can expect to start seeing some of the new technology embedded into Mimecast products in the coming quarters.