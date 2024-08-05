Decoding Global Talent 2024: Insights for SA Businesses

South Africa’s online recruitment platform, Pnet, collaborates with The Stepstone Group, BCG, and The Network, shares the release of the Decoding Global Talent 2024 workforce study. This landmark research, one of the largest of its kind, provides a comprehensive analysis of global talent mobility and evolving workforce preferences.

The study

The Decoding Global Talent series stands as the largest data source on the mobility preferences of workers worldwide, with a cumulative data set comprising nearly 900,000 responses. The 2024 edition gathers insights from over 150,000 workers across 188 countries, including over 7,000 respondents from South Africa. This extensive survey sheds light on key trends and factors influencing where and how people want to work.

The ‘Decoding Global Talent’ report is based on the latest Global Talent Survey, which covers four major topics:

1. Talent Mobility Trends: Who is willing to move abroad for work?

2. Global Country & City Rankings: What are the preferred destinations for workers?

3. Key Factors Driving Choices: Why do individuals choose specific countries?

4. Expectations and Preferences: How can employers attract foreign workers?

It’s crucial to understand these trends

As South Africa faces significant skills shortages in certain sectors, understanding these trends is crucial for both attracting international talent and retaining skilled local professionals. In response, Pnet has published a whitepaper titled ATTRACTING AND RETAINING GLOBAL TALENT: A SOUTH AFRICAN PERSPECTIVE.

This document delves into the findings of the Global Talent Survey, offering valuable insights for local employers and recruiters on navigating the current challenges and seizing opportunities in the recruitment landscape.

Sources: Pnet, The Stepstone Group, BCG, The Network