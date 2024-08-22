d.light Debuts New Points Program in Kenya

d.light officially launched the “d.light Points Program” in Kenya, with intentions to expand it to users in Uganda, Tanzania, and Nigeria later this year. d.light’s goal is for more than 500,000 subscribers to profit from the program by the end of 2024.

Customers who regularly and consistently pay for their PayGo goods through the d.light Points Program get points that may be used for savings on subsequent purchases as well as other benefits like tokens good for free power days. As it expands the initiative to its other markets in Africa, d.light will add more awards.

After a full year of comprehensive customer research that included focus groups, questionnaires, and one-on-one interviews, d.light launched the program. Customers may always get information on points and prizes by SMS or USSD messaging, as well as through the d.light mobile app. Consumers can use the app or over the phone to redeem the points they have accrued.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Donal Connolly, Director of Credit at d.light, said, “Our customers have had a tough time lately. Months of high inflation in many of the countries we operate in, along with job and income uncertainty in climate-impacted rural areas, have put pressure on households and communities. This includes being able to access and pay for their energy at home.”

Connolly continued, “Our customers come first here at d.light, and we want to help them deal with these pressures and acknowledge their loyalty and support as well. We’ve devised the D.light Points Program for our customers to easily earn points and then redeem them for tailor-made rewards that add value and save them money. For example, customers who make payments across a number of consecutive days earn points, which they can redeem for credit towards future purchases or free days of power.

“With this new loyalty program, we are providing d.light customers with the tangible, practical benefits that they themselves have asked for and which help them to more easily access reliable solar energy that improves their day-to-day lives.”