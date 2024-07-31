Wednesday, July 31, 2024
X Reacts to Nigeria’s #EndBadGovernanceProtest on August 1st

Mamsi Nkosi
Nigeria flag
On August 1st, Nigeria will witness a significant wave of protests under the hashtag #EndBadGovernanceProtest.

The hashtag #EndBadGovernance has been trending on Twitter as Nigerians express their dissatisfaction with the current level of governance in the country. The protest has gathered traction.


Many Twitter users expressed their frustration, highlighting issues such as economic hardship, corruption, and a lack of basic amenities. Tweets like “We deserve better! #EndBadGovernanceProtest”.

Nonetheless, the Nigerian government took a different perspective.

According to Information Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Nigerians on Tuesday to shelve the planned #EndBadGovernance’ protest slated for August 1. Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, who disclosed this to selected State House correspondents after a meeting with the President, appealed to the organizers to shelve the plan and await the President’s response to their complaints.

“We discussed the issue of the country in general, and Mr. President has asked me to again inform Nigerians that he listens to them, especially the young people that are trying to protest.

The government’s request was met with mixed reactions; some perceived it as a ploy to calm dissatisfaction, while others applauded it as a sign of transparency and commitment to change.

The #EndBadGovernance protest has struck a chord with many Nigerians, expressing a desire for change. As the planned protest date approaches, it remains to be seen how the scenario will unfold and how it will affect the country’s political environment.

