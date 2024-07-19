Top 5 Gadgets that were highly Expected in 2024

The following are 2024 top 5 gadgets that are/ were highly expected according to Menstuff.

1. LG’s see-through Signature OLED TV

LG has always been at the forefront of panel technology, and the South Korean tech firm recently unveiled the world’s first 4K wireless transparent TV at the CES expo in Las Vegas. The 77-inch OLED display features two modes: transparent and opaque. In transparent mode, it displays art, videos, and data like news and weather, while allowing you to see through it to the rest of the room. When switched to opaque mode, it transforms into a traditional contrast screen for watching TV or movies, showcasing only the on-screen action.

You might wonder, how is it wireless? Video content is streamed wirelessly to the display from LG’s Zero Connect Box, located near the TV or in another room. The TV is expected to launch in late 2024.

2. Playstation Portal

After a delay for the local market, the PlayStation Portal is set to launch in South Africa in early 2024 at a retail price of R5,499. This device is designed as a companion rather than a standalone machine, serving as a portable screen and controller that a PS5 console can cast to. What sets it apart is its ability to bring the full PS5 experience to the palm of your hand. It incorporates the essential features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The vibrant 8-inch LCD screen supports 1080p resolution at 60fps, with the left and right sides of the DualSense controller integrated into its design.

3. Huawei FreeClip

Huawei will launch the FreeClip in 2024 — a pair of earbuds featuring an open-ear design that allows them to rest in your ears without obstructing the ear canal. The innovative C-bridge design acts as the earbuds’ clip, ensuring a snug fit along the ear’s curvature. The FreeClip employs open ear listening technology, delivering clear and immersive sound while allowing ambient noise to be heard. To minimize sound leakage and ensure privacy, the earbuds utilize a reverse sound wave system that intelligently adjusts volume and cancels out sound waves that might escape.

4. iPhone 16 (Still coming)

Another year brings another iPhone to the local market. In 2024, the iPhone 16 is poised for launch, shrouded in some mystery but with insider tips offering hints of what’s to come. Anticipated features include larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays (the latter for the Pro model), a new ‘capture’ button integrated into the device, a periscope zoom lens enhancing the camera capabilities, the latest A-series chipset for improved performance, and Wi-Fi 7 support.

5. MSi Claw A1M