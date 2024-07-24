States, Experts to Address Global IT Outage Implications

A gathering called in order to capture lessons learned and plan way forward.

The General Secretariat of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) – the world’s first standalone international organization focusing on the digital economy, Deemah AlYahya, announces in a statement that it will conduct urgent discussions with its member states and digital economy experts to address the implications of the global IT outage. This outage disrupted vital operations worldwide, impacting critical sectors such as aviation, banking, broadcast media, and software providers.

AlYahya states that “the high level of impact the world witnessed as a result of the unfortunate outage is alarming and indicates the dire need for a more effective and agile international digital cooperation. The incident raised questions on continuity and sustainability in a world rapidly moving towards being highly dependent on digital channels and platforms. It is very crucial that the international community develops proper policies and protocols to mitigate the risks of such incidents and ensure the continuity of essential operations.”

To this aim, the DCO General Secretariat has urgently summoned its Member States and digital economy experts to examine the lessons from this incident, evaluate its impact on national digital transformation plans, and strategize practical measures. This includes ensuring alignment among relevant stakeholders across sectors to effectively manage similar disruptions in the future.

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Member States:

The 16 DCO Member States include the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – collectively representing nearly $3.5 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

Source: Digital Cooperation Organization