Software Firm Excels in 3 Categories at IBSi 2024

IBS Intelligence has named Azentio Software a global market leader in three categories for the IBSi Sales League Table (SLT) 2024.

Azentio achieved the #2 Leadership Club spots in six other categories, including Wealth Management (Investment & Fund Management), Islamic (Universal Banking Core), Islamic (Risk Management), Regional Leaders (Middle East), Domestic Leaders (India), and Global Leadership (Product Breadth). Azentio also led in Islamic digital, Islamic lending in retail, and document management.

“We are delighted that Azentio has once again achieved top ranking in the IBSi Sales League Table across multiple categories, demonstrating our continued commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers,” said Emma Foley, CMO at Azentio. Our regional demands are taken into consideration when developing our built-for-purpose banking solutions, which frees us up to concentrate all of our innovation efforts on innovations and breakthroughs that will directly benefit our consumers. This focus, I believe, positions us ideally as the vendor of choice for banks and financial institutions looking to modernize through world class technology with regional purpose.”

The IBSi SLT, which has been in operation for over two decades, ranks banking technology suppliers’ sales performance in 20 areas, with 50+ technology suppliers participating and 2,100+ deals across 151 countries. The SLT Leadership Club celebrates prominent systems from a variety of areas and geographies.

Commenting on Azentio’s achievement, Nikhil Gokhale, Director, Research & Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence, said, “I congratulate Azentio on their remarkable achievement of winning in 7 categories at the SLT 2024 awards. Along with that, they also won the ‘Product Breadth’ category with submissions across 10 system types. This recognition is a testament to Azentio’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the banking technology industry. Their success in these categories showcases their ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower financial institutions and drive digital transformation.”