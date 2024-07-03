ITNA’s Digital Finance Africa Conference 2024 has arrived!

The Digital Finance Africa 2024 (DFA 2024) conference has finally arrived, IT News Africa (ITNA) is excited to host this annual event, now on its 4th successful year. The event takes place tomorrow- Thursday 4 July 2024 morning at 8am to 5pm at Maslow, Sandton, South Africa.

About Digital Finance Africa 2024

The 4th Digital Finance Africa conference is a crucial assembly for leaders and innovators in the African financial sector. This full-day event pledges to tackle vital challenges and delve into exciting opportunities within banking and FinTech throughout the continent. By emphasizing practical solutions and strategic insights, Digital Finance Africa aims to lead advancements in financial technology and stimulate economic growth in the region.

Sponsors

In the Gold sponsor category for this year is: BPC, Software AG and ELO Digital Office.

Bronze sponsor category is: ManageEngine, CloudZA, Solarwinds, ATS Network Management, Searchworks.

Exhibitors include: Mybitstore, facephi, Bi- Technologies Africa, rsult, infobip, breeze.

Keynote sponsors include: Omnisient, Momo from MTN, Credlanche.

Registration sponsor: Transaction Junction.

Delegate Bags sponsor: EQ Plus

Branding sponsors: Expleo, and Salt

Lanyard sponsor: PureStorage

Cocktail sponsors: Open Access Data Centres, Confirmation part of Thomson Reuters, DOC Fusion, adapt IT

Partners

IOBSA

APO Group

IITPSA

CISION

GlobeNewswire by notified

Coinpedia

The Coin Republic

THE Market Periodical

ICITP

Keynote speakers

Coen Jonker CEO and co-founder: TymeBank, Frank Rizzo Chief Design Officer: Discovery Bank, Keneilwe Gwabeni Group CIO: Assupol Holdings, Cheslyn Jacobs Chief Commercial Officer: TymeBank, Ben Janse Van Rensburg CTO: BankservAfrica, Dr. Alfred Musarurwa Chief Technology and Operations Officer: Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, Carlos De Almei Director Sales South Africa: WIOCC Group, Towela Zulu Mukosa Chief Executive Officer: BI TECHNOLOGIES AFRICA, Dr Yudhvir Seetharam Head of Analytics, Insights and Research: FNB Business, Pierre Himmelmann VP Channel International & Strategic Operations: ELO Digital Office Africa, Jonathan Oaker Founder and CEO: CloudZA, Troy Nyi Nyi Global Head of Commercial: Fraud BPC, Adeyemi Odubajo Manager, Customer Acquisition, Echezona Agubata CTO Coronation: Merchant Bank Nigeria, Anthony Oduu CTO, CPO and Co-Founder: Verto, Harry Scherzer CEO : Future Forex, Ikeh Titus Executive Director: Credlanche, Nigeria, Chipo Mushwana Executive Emerging Innovation: Nedbank, Marcello Schermer Head of Partnerships & International Expansion: Yoco, John Felix Mchaki Head of Information Security: Ecobank Tanzania, Andrew Wilmot Customer Experience Executive: Ecentric Payment Systems, Abe Wakama CEO, IT NEWS AFRICA, Lazola Ndamase Head of Data Enablement & Analytics: Nedbank CIB, Anton Grutzmache Co-founder: Ominisient, Archimides Panagiotides Solution Sales Lead: Software AG, Nastassia Arendse: Conference Host, Glenn Lazarus CEO: ATS Network Management, Kevin Nono CEO: ELO Digital Office Africa, Kurai Masocha Chief Executive Officer: Tech Oasis Systems, Anine De Kock Head of Partnerships: Peach Payments, Auguste Claude-Nguetsop Partner, Head of Banking Advisory: KPMG Southern Africa, Lerato Bodibe Founder CEO: ROCVEST Systems.

//Staff writer