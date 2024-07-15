Innovative AI Partnership Transforms Healthcare Technology

BroadReach Group and BAO Systems- a US-based health IT organization, have signed a collaboration agreement that will expand how patients can benefit from ethical healthcare using artificial intelligence (AI) across continents.

Chris LeGrand, CEO of BroadReach Group, said: “In the evolving landscape of global health, digital innovation emerges as a beacon of hope, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare accessibility and quality. We are honored to partner with BAO Systems to drive advancement in how AI can add value to our customers and ultimately improve health outcomes.”

BroadReach and BAO Systems are partnering to develop DHIS2, the world’s largest health information management system, powered by AI from Vantage Health Technologies. The AI-powered system will enhance healthcare operations and workforce efficiency, optimizing scarce resources. The initial focus will be HIV prevention, care, treatment, and reproductive health.

Paul Bhuhi, Managing Director of Vantage Health Technologies, says: “Working together, BroadReach Group and BAO Systems will bring all the benefits of ethical AI to collaborate in the creation of AI driven insights that improve health system performance and health outcomes. BroadReach will achieve this via its AI-driven platform, ‘Vantage’, and BAO Systems will collaborate with its deep knowledge of DHIS2 and other health data sources. Together, BroadReach Group and BAO Systems will unlock the value that sits within existing ICT platforms and data streams, such as DHIS2, and offer next-generation value from that data to its customers and users.”

“Our collaboration with BroadReach Group marks a significant step forward in leveraging data and AI to enhance health system performance. By combining our expertise in DHIS2 with BroadReach’s AI-driven platform, Vantage, we aim to unlock the value of existing ICT platforms and data streams, providing next-generation insights and improving health outcomes globally.” Steffen Tengesdal, CEO of BAO Systems, added.