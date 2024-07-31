An Academy Launched to Address Skills Shortage

A consulting engineering firm based in the province of Gauteng, in South Africa, Med-TechEngineers has officially launched the Engineering and Technology Academy to address the shortage of critical and unique skills needed in the engineering and technology sectors.

For the past 15 years, Med-TechEngineers has been at the forefront of the engineering and technology sector, guided by a steadfast policy emphasizing the importance of balancing fieldwork with academic rigor.

Unique project challenges, specialised skills needed

Managing Director of Med-TechEngineers, Gift Mphefu explains: “Our track record includes the successful execution of complex infrastructure projects across various engineering disciplines. However, we recognise that each project presents unique challenges, often necessitating specialised skill sets that are both highly technical and practical. We identified a gap in the market for training individuals to meet these specific needs, which led us to establish the Med-TechEngineers Academy.”

Med-TechEngineers’ team comprises seasoned Engineers, Technologists, Technicians, Artisans, and IT professionals actively engaged in the industry. Mphefu notes, “By leveraging this wealth of expertise, launching the Med-TechEngineers Academy was a natural progression. We aim to empower and capacitate individuals, ensuring they are well-equipped for the demands of the field.”

Targeting professional individuals involved in the information and communications technologies, engineering, construction, and maintenance sectors, the academy will equip students with the practical skills required for planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, and decommissioning of infrastructure projects across various sectors.

Technical competence

Further, as South Africa continues to grapple with high unemployment rates, the academy is also dedicated to the non-professional labour force that is essential in the execution of infrastructure projects. “Our goal is to develop their technical competence in line with their job profiles, as well as to ensure that these individuals receive relevant certifications that are usually the gatekeeper in many of the opportunities presented within the industry.” Mphefu says

Students who complete courses through the Med-TechEngineers Academy will gain industry certifications crucial for career advancement and employment retention, with an emphasis on real-world applicability. “Our approach has always been about bridging the gap between theory and practice.” he adds

Innovative competence development

What sets Med-TechEngineers Academy apart is its innovative competence development model, strategic partnerships with industry leaders and educational institutions, and training programs and courses designed in collaboration with experts from practitioners, manufacturers, academia, and other stakeholders.

Some of the courses offered by the Med-TechEngineers Academy include a five-day Solar PV Greencard Training course endorsed by the South African Photovoltaic Association (SAPVIA), where candidates are trained in the basic principles of Solar PV design and installations.

Participants will receive a certificate after the training is completed.

Accredited, recognised certification

“We are also at an advanced stage of obtaining accreditation for other training programmes from the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and the Department of Higher Education.” Mphefu adds.

All courses will be undertaken at The Innovation Hub, in Pretoria. “Our partnership with The Innovation Hub made it possible to use their world-class conferencing facilities to enhance the learning experience of individuals.” he says