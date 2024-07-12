AI Chatbot: Bridging the Gap in Healthcare Communication

Chil Femtech Center is excited to announce the launch of KETI, a revolutionary AI chatbot designed to simplify the understanding of medical records and documents. This innovative tool allows users to input any text or upload medical documents, receiving clear and comprehensible explanations in their preferred language.

“Our aim is not to replace doctors but to empower patients with accessible medical information,” said Dr. Shamim, CEO of Chil Femtech Center. “Understanding medical jargon can be daunting, especially for patients in rural areas. KETI bridges this gap by providing easily digestible explanations that help patients comprehend their health status and treatments.”

Dr. Shamim highlighted the inspiration behind KETI: “Working closely with rural health facilities, we observed the challenges patients face in recalling details from virtual visits. KETI ensures that patients can revisit and understand medical information at their convenience.”

This service is currently offered free of charge as Chil Femtech Center explores sustainable revenue models. Dr. Shamim emphasized, “We are committed to enhancing healthcare accessibility and outcomes through innovative technology. KETI represents a significant leap towards empowering patients, particularly in underserved communities.”

Chil Femtech Center commits to enhancing healthcare accessibility and understanding through innovative technology. The launch of this version of KETI’s e is a big step towards improving healthcare outcomes, especially for those in rural and underserved communities but also for town-based patients.