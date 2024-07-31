A Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Smart Buildings

Planon, one of the global leaders in smart sustainable building management software, is pleased to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation.

Initial minor investment

On December 17, 2020, Schneider Electric made a strategic minority investment in Planon Beheer B.V., taking a 25% ownership stake.

With revenues of €161 million in 2023, Planon has achieved a revenue CAGR of +22% over the past four years, since 2019, having achieved a double-digit revenue CAGR in the preceding five years up to 2019. Since making the initial strategic minority investment in 2020, Planon’s offerings have proven to be highly complementary to Schneider’s Energy Management solutions for smart buildings.

Expansion of investment

On July 30, 2024, Schneider Electric signed an agreement to increase its ownership of Planon to a controlling stake of 80%. The proposed transaction would further strengthen Schneider’s agnostic software strategy, with Planon’s established and strong footprint in the global buildings market, cloud-based Integrated Workplace Management System offerings, and subscription-based software business model well positioned to capitalize on the fast-growing smart building software market.

The current transaction values Planon at a mid-single-digit revenue multiple, similar to the multiple for the initial transaction in 2020. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory requirements, and completion is expected in the coming months. Upon completion, Planon would be consolidated within the Energy Management business of Schneider Electric (currently accounted for under the equity method).