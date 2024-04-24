The springboard for careers in Science and Technology serves as another method for encouraging learners to take STEM subjects and pursue careers in the STEM field. However, for now, young learners are acquiring skills in problem-solving, creativity, and computer literacy.

These young learners are in the Province of Easter Cape, South Africa.

Facilitator on Coding and Robotics, Nelson Mandela University- NMU, Louise Fouche says “We start with the early introduction to coding. So, it’s a very broad-based way of coding we teach them. It’s like building a puzzle. It’s like piece by piece, you need to put the puzzle together. In order for your codable object- a sprite to be able to do certain things at the end. It’s a very fun and interactive way of learning. As well, one would teach them with the colours, because the 5- and 6-year-olds can’t read it. They can make that connection with the colours. For example, motion is blue i.e. motion of the ocean is blue. We teach them like that. If they want the sprite to do a certain thing, like move around or jump up and down, then they should go to motion.”

Engaging in coding and robotics can pose a challenge, particularly in schools located in townships and rural areas where resources are limited. Nevertheless, coding clubs’ tournaments and competitions outside the school curriculum can offer a solution.

According to the Department of Education, there are currently 186 schools piloting coding and robotics in the Eastern Cape. This number is expected to rise to 4,000 by the year 2025 as more resources are distributed to schools and teachers receive training in coding.

Spokesperson for the Department of Education, Malibongwe Mtima, says “Coding and Robotics was piloted using the Draft curriculum Statement Policy to understand the complexities that come with such a huge project. All provinces with memos advising how pilot should continue in 2024 until the curriculum is approved. Resourcing the pilot for the schools we procured a meditated budget and distributed to all piloted schools through the MST coordination grant fund, from Grade R to Grade 7. And from Grade 8 and 9 we only getting their kits in April this year.”

Coding and Robotics is expected to be fully approved Curriculum in year 2025.