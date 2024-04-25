Duxbury Launches HPE Aruba Network Policy Manager

South African companies can streamline access for authorized users and devices by employing a “least privilege” approach. This secures visitors, partners, customers, and employees connecting to the company’s Wi-Fi, wired, and WAN networks. HPE Aruba ClearPass offers built-in features like pre-configured guest portals and device configuration monitoring, all while adhering to Zero Trust and SASE security principles.

Gordon adds “ClearPass is the only policy platform that centrally enforces all aspects of enterprise-grade access security for any industry sector. It delivers granular policy enforcement based on a user’s role, device type and role, authentication method, unified endpoint management- UEM attributes, device health, traffic patterns, location, and time-of-day.”

Tailored licensing options

The solution scales effortlessly to accommodate tens of thousands of devices and authentications. It offers licensing options tailored for both small businesses and enterprise-class organizations, while also catering to centralized and distributed environments.

HPE Aruba ClearPass delivers cloud-native network access control, offering businesses the essential Zero Trust protection crucial for modern networks. It seamlessly supports every environment from the edge to the cloud, employing a centralized access policy definition enforced across the network.

Moreover, it equips IT departments with advanced reporting capabilities through customizable reports. A user-friendly dashboard provides insights into authentication trends, profiled devices, guest data, onboarded devices, and endpoint health. Additionally, it features support for granular alerts and a watchlist to monitor specific authentication failures.