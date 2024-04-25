Thursday, April 25, 2024
Duxbury Launches HPE Aruba Network Policy Manager

Specialist distributor Duxbury Networking has announced the availability of the HPE Aruba ClearPass policy management platform, facilitating the connection of business and personal devices to organizational levels while ensuring compliance with corporate security policies.

Business Unit Manager for Duxbury Networking, Warren Gordon says “This powerful network access control solution has been designed with Zero Trust security in mind. Using HPE Aruba ClearPass, technology users can easily authenticate, authorise, and enforce secure network access control with role-based network policies based on Zero Trust security principles.”

South African companies can streamline access for authorized users and devices by employing a “least privilege” approach. This secures visitors, partners, customers, and employees connecting to the company’s Wi-Fi, wired, and WAN networks. HPE Aruba ClearPass offers built-in features like pre-configured guest portals and device configuration monitoring, all while adhering to Zero Trust and SASE security principles.

Gordon adds “ClearPass is the only policy platform that centrally enforces all aspects of enterprise-grade access security for any industry sector. It delivers granular policy enforcement based on a user’s role, device type and role, authentication method, unified endpoint management- UEM attributes, device health, traffic patterns, location, and time-of-day.”

The solution scales effortlessly to accommodate tens of thousands of devices and authentications. It offers licensing options tailored for both small businesses and enterprise-class organizations, while also catering to centralized and distributed environments.

HPE Aruba ClearPass delivers cloud-native network access control, offering businesses the essential Zero Trust protection crucial for modern networks. It seamlessly supports every environment from the edge to the cloud, employing a centralized access policy definition enforced across the network.

Moreover, it equips IT departments with advanced reporting capabilities through customizable reports. A user-friendly dashboard provides insights into authentication trends, profiled devices, guest data, onboarded devices, and endpoint health. Additionally, it features support for granular alerts and a watchlist to monitor specific authentication failures.

