Telecom Namibia Partners with Qvantel for Digital Transformation

Qvantel, a company in Digital BSS, has announced its secured contract from multinational technology company SATEC Group to provide Qvantel Flex BSS to Telecom Namibia, supporting their digital transformation strategy.

Telecom Namibia is laying the groundwork for Namibia’s digital transformation and enhancing digital inclusion. By offering fixed-mobile convergence, Telecom Namibia can blend fixed broadband and local access wireless technologies, ensuring a superior broadband experience for its customers.

Leading the transformation project, SATEC Group will collaborate with Qvantel to deploy Qvantel Flex BSS across all services (mobile, fixed, and value-added services) for both consumer and business clients. The solution facilitates the introduction of new services like content and ICT offers, aiding Telecom Namibia in delivering innovative services and expanding its market share.

Dr. Stanley Shanapinda, CEO of Telecom Namibia, commented, “Implementing a single convergent BSS allows us to deliver the best experience to our customers by consolidating all service information onto one system. This enhances efficiency as we consolidate systems onto a single BSS, enabling us to grow the business by effectively bundling convergence offers with value-added digital services, thereby fostering digital transformation and increasing digital inclusion in Namibia.”

Miguel Angel Sanz Sacristán, Head of Telecoms at SATEC Group, expressed, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Telecom Namibia on driving digital transformation. Partnering with Qvantel enables us to offer a comprehensive BSS solution and a convergent platform that caters to all customers and services.”

Varun Galande, CCO of Qvantel, added, “We are immensely proud to secure this contract from SATEC Group to assist in digitally transforming Telecom Namibia, empowering them to provide an exceptional experience to both consumers and business customers. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with our partners, SATEC Group, to expedite innovation at Telecom Namibia.”

Telecom Namibia will establish a business foundation to propel digital transformation, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency and growth by expanding its portfolio to offer a diverse range of digital products and services to consumers and businesses. This transformation is underpinned by a single, integrated digital solution that serves as the platform for innovation and growth.