FNB eBucks Welcomes SPAR as Newest Retail Lifestyle Partner

FNB eBucks proudly announces a partnership with SPAR, offering up to 15% eBucks back for FNB Private clients, Private Wealth, and RMB Private Bank clients when shopping at SPAR, SUPERSPAR, KWIKSPAR, and TOPS with their qualifying virtual cards.

This collaboration aims to enhance clients’ financial and lifestyle management through FNB and RMB Private Bank’s integrated platform.

“South Africans are feeling the economic strain and within our affluent customer segments, we continue to see the real impact of eBucks in catering to the needs of our clients and enabling them to stretch their rands even further. Our challenging economy and increased cost of living informed our decision to expand the catalog of eBucks rewards’ grocery partners and benefits. Our reward program has been designed to be an integral part of our clients’ monthly budgets as they supplement their household expenses,” says Zamabomvu Ngubane, FNB eBucks Rewards Head.

Opt-in through FNB or RMB Private Bank Apps for convenient and secure transactions, earning rewards at SPAR and other eBucks retail partners.

“We are excited to partner with SPAR and encourage our clients to continue using their FNB or RMB Private Bank digital channels and virtual cards to maximize their rewards and for a safe and convenient shopping experience even at other eBucks retail lifestyle partners – Clicks, iStore, Superbalist, Old Khaki, Poetry, Takealot, Le Creuset, Yuppiechef, ARC, HP store, Netflorist and many more,” concludes Ngubane.